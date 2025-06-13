Famine Stalks Two Counties In South Sudan As Fragile Peace Is Threatened

MENAFN - African Press Organization) NEW YORK, United States of America, June 13, 2025/APO Group/ --

The warning comes amidst increased violence and a worsening food security condition which has 11 out of 13 counties in the state facing emergency levels of hunger and 32,000 of these inhabitants facing catastrophic level hunger conditions, almost three times previous estimates.

“We are seeing the devastating impact conflict has on food security in South Sudan,” said Mary-Ellen McGroarty , Country Director for the World Food Programme (WFP ) in South Sudan.

“Conflict doesn't just destroy homes and livelihoods, it tears communities apart, cuts off access to markets, and sends food prices spiralling upward,” Ms. McGroarty said.

Country-wide hunger

In total, 7.7 million people across South Sudan will face acute food insecurity, accounting for over half of the entire population. Additionally, 2.3 million children in South Sudan face malnutrition, a rise from 2.1 million at the beginning of the year.

FAO expects these numbers to increase as the country prepares to enter the lean and wet season which will further diminish food supplies and potentially worsen displacement.

The agency did note that counties in which violence has been largely absent have seen improvements in food insecurity as a result of increased crop production and humanitarian efforts. However, hunger continues.

Despite such ongoing challenges, Meshack Malo , the country representative of FAO in South Sudan, said that these results are proof of the“dividends of peace.”

Descent into conflict

South Sudan, the world's youngest country, gained independence in 2011 and immediately fell into a brutal and devastating civil war which ultimately ended in 2018 thanks to a peace agreement between political rivals which has largely held.

However, recent political tensions and increased violent attacks, especially in the Upper Nile State, threaten to unravel the peace agreement and plunge the nation back into conflict.

“South Sudan cannot afford to sink into conflict at this point in time. It will plunge already vulnerable communities into severe food insecurity, leading to widespread hunger,” said Meshack Malo, Country Representative of FAO in South Sudan.

Humanitarian difficulties

FAO said that humanitarian access must be improved in order to address the worsening hunger situation.

The FAO report also emphasized that peace and capacity building is the only sustainable solution for food insecurity in South Sudan.

“Long-term peace is essential, but right now, it is critical our teams are able to access and safely distribute food to families caught in conflict in Upper Nile, to bring them back from the brink and prevent famine," said Ms. McGroarty.

