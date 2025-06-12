'War 2': Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr. Face-Off In Action-Packed Teaser

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan unveiled the teaser of his highly anticipated film 'War 2' on the occasion of RRR star NT Rama Rao Junior's birthday on May 20.

Taking to X, Roshan wrote, "And so it begins, @tarak9999. Be prepared, there is no place for mercy. Welcome to Hell. Love, Kabir. #War2Teaser out NOW. #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. @advani_kiara#AyanMukerji @yrf #YRFSpyUniverse"

The teaser shows Roshan reprising his character of Kabir, and begins with a voiceover stating he had been keeping tabs on Kabir, "India's best soldier".

Kiara Advani makes a stunning appearance, and the teaser shows chemistry between Roshan and her.

NTR also posted the teaser on social media.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead. Directed by Siddarth Anand, the action drama collected Rs 200 crore (Dh85,899,214.40) within seven days.

The YRF Spy Universe is the biggest IP in Indian cinema today, having delivered blockbusters such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. War 2 is the sixth YRF Spy Universe film to be released.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who will be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The film will release in theatres on August 14.