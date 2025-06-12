Lavras Gold Announces Results Of 2025 Annual & Special Meeting
Seven directors were elected at the meeting – David Birkett, Michael Durose, Johnathan Hill, Lawrence Lepard, Michael Mutchler, Rostislav Raykov and Rowland Uloth. The composition of the board remains as it was for the previous year, and the board members elected Roland Uloth to continue as Chairman of the Board.
About Lavras Gold Corp.
Lavras Gold Corp. (TSXV: LGC) (OTCQX: LGCFF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on realizing the potential of a highly prospective gold district in southern Brazil. Its Lavras do Sul Project is located in Rio Grande do Sul State and is primarily an intrusive hosted gold system of possible alkaline affinity. More than 24 gold prospects centred on historic gold workings have been identified on the property, which spans more than 23,000 hectares. Follow Lavras Gold on , as well as on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .
