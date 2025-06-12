STIIIZY Unveils Future-Forward Summer Lineup: Premium Vapes, Edibles, Beverages & Concentrates

Consumers can shop now at STIIIZY, STIIIZYDrinks, and in licensed dispensaries across select U.S. cannabis markets

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY , the nation's best-selling cannabis brand, has unveiled its highly anticipated Summer 2025 lineup-an expansive collection of innovative products spanning premium vapes, flavor-forward edibles, infused elixirs, and high-end concentrates.

Built for cannabis consumers of every kind, the new collection showcases STIIIZY's commitment to pushing the category forward with cutting-edge hardware, curated terpene profiles, and high-quality formulations that meet the moment without losing touch with the brand's roots.

STIIIZY's Summer 2025 Lineup Includes:



STIIIZY Bar

The most advanced device in STIIIZY's portfolio, featuring dual chambers, adjustable temperature control, and a high-intensity Max Mode for a customizable experience. Compatible with two full-gram STIIIZY pods. Available now nationwide at STIIIZY. Pods sold separately.

Cereal Milk – Live Resin Liquid Diamonds

A fresh twist on a fan-favorite STIIIZY strain, now available in full gram, half gram, and All-In-One (AIO) formats designed for quality, portability, and a terpene-rich experience.

Available now in dispensaries across Arizona, California, Michigan, Nevada, and New York.

STIIIZY Elixirs

100mg Delta-9 THC shots designed to sip solo or mix into your favorite mocktail. Fast-acting and full of flavor, perfect for social summer activities. Available now in select states at STIIIZYDrinks

STIIIZY Edibles

Small-batch gummies in five bold varieties-Original, Sour, Lemonade, Tropical, and Sleep-crafted for taste-first consistency. Available now exclusively in all STIIIZY Retail locations and dispensaries across California. 2-Pack 1G OG Pods

A new value format featuring STIIIZY's signature one-gram pods in indica, sativa, and hybrid varieties-tailored for everyday use and convenience. Available now exclusively in dispensaries across New York and Arizona.

Synonymous with cannabis culture, STIIIZY has evolved from legacy cult classic to the leading global cannabis lifestyle brand. In an industry where trends come and go, STIIIZY's staying power is grounded in its ability to innovate from within without sacrificing authenticity.

For more information please visit STIIIZY's websit . Imagery is available in the press kit HERE .

About STIIIZY

STIIIZY's mission is to provide consumers with consistent, high-quality, and trusted products inspired by authentic cannabis culture. Headquartered in Los Angeles, STIIIZY is a vertically integrated cannabis company founded in 2017 by seasoned industry experts. STIIIZY is committed to making a positive impact on its local communities, including by investing capital to improve parks and schools, and providing assistance and resources to veterans. With more than 1,700 employees serving over 20,000 customers every day, STIIIZY is the largest private cannabis company and top-selling cannabis brand in the U.S. STIIIZY's multi-state operations include 41 retail stores in California and three retail stores in Michigan. For more information on STIIIZY, visit:

SOURCE STIIIZY

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED