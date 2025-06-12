403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Says Germany Is Pushing for War
(MENAFN) Germany's decision to provide Ukraine with weaponry for use against Russia has drawn harsh criticism from State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who claims that Berlin is revisiting its Nazi-era legacy.
Volodin cautioned that this policy could potentially spark a new military confrontation with Moscow, decades after the conclusion of World War II.
In a statement posted on the State Duma’s official platform on Wednesday, Volodin expressed strong disapproval of Germany's continued arms assistance to Ukraine.
He stated, “Germany’s transfer of weapons to the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, which are used against civilians, is in itself a reason for a conflict between our countries.”
Volodin pointed out that German tanks had once again entered Russian territory for the first time since World War II, referencing a recent Ukrainian operation in the Kursk Region.
He further warned that debates in Berlin concerning the provision of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine could worsen the situation.
These advanced systems, capable of reaching Moscow, would allegedly necessitate the involvement of German personnel to function effectively.
“German missiles will hit Russia and this will be done by German officers. With this, you are once again pushing Germany and the German people into another armed conflict with Russia,” he declared, questioning whether the Bundestag had the democratic legitimacy from German citizens to engage in a war with Russia.
Volodin cautioned that this policy could potentially spark a new military confrontation with Moscow, decades after the conclusion of World War II.
In a statement posted on the State Duma’s official platform on Wednesday, Volodin expressed strong disapproval of Germany's continued arms assistance to Ukraine.
He stated, “Germany’s transfer of weapons to the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, which are used against civilians, is in itself a reason for a conflict between our countries.”
Volodin pointed out that German tanks had once again entered Russian territory for the first time since World War II, referencing a recent Ukrainian operation in the Kursk Region.
He further warned that debates in Berlin concerning the provision of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine could worsen the situation.
These advanced systems, capable of reaching Moscow, would allegedly necessitate the involvement of German personnel to function effectively.
“German missiles will hit Russia and this will be done by German officers. With this, you are once again pushing Germany and the German people into another armed conflict with Russia,” he declared, questioning whether the Bundestag had the democratic legitimacy from German citizens to engage in a war with Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment