EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Key word(s): Expansion

SBO inaugurates expanded facility in Vietnam and strengthens global supply chain flexibility

12.06.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SBO inaugurates expanded facility in Vietnam and strengthens global supply chain flexibility



SBO, a global leader in precision technology, officially inaugurates a 4,000 m2 expansion to its manufacturing site in Vietnam today. The increased capacity strengthens SBO's position across the Eastern Hemisphere and enhances its ability to serve global markets with high quality, flexibility and sustainability.



Located near Ho Chi Minh City, the site has grown to over 12,000 m2 of production space for SBO's high-precision, high-tech state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, including all types of CNC machining with rigorous process and control systems, delivering best in class on-time delivery and quality. The business focus is on non-magnetic high-complexity drill string components, to include Measuring While Drilling, Logging While Drilling and Rotary Steerable Components utilized for directional drilling, as well as precision components utilized within Wireline, Completions, Sub-Sea, Pressure Control and Process Systems. The expansion marks a major milestone both in the 16-year presence of the Group in Vietnam and SBO's global expansion strategy.



A global platform with local excellence

“This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to Vietnam and underlines the strategic importance of this location in our global footprint,” says Klaus Mader, CEO of SBO.“Over the years, our facility in Vietnam has become an increasingly important and valued part of our global operations, delivering highest quality and performance. We take great pride in the achievements at this site and the dedication of the strong local team driving them.”



SBO's Vietnam subsidiary has built a successful reputation for operational performance and employee development. The site serves global customers with high-complexity, precision-machined components, focusing on the Asia-Pacific and Middle East region. The subsidiary has established itself as one of SBO's benchmark facilities, driven by its adherence to international standards and a focus on operational excellence.



A clear commitment to the community and the environment

Sustainability was a key focus of the new site design. The building incorporates energy-efficient materials, utilized sustainable construction techniques and will be equipped with a solar energy plant. These efforts align with SBO's broader ESG strategy, emphasizing decarbonization, ethical operations and responsible growth.



SBO has also become a respected contributor to the local community in Vietnam. The local company runs long-standing scholarship programs for disadvantaged children in partnership with SaigonChildren and the Christina Noble Children's Foundation. Regular initiatives such as family days, health checks, and charitable visits reflect SBO's people-first approach and its commitment to social responsibility.



“We've built this site step by step over many years, and today's opening is a reflection of what consistent teamwork and focused development of local know-how can achieve,” says Campbell MacPherson, COO of SBO.“The dedication of the people here has made this a success story for SBO.”



A strong foundation for future growth

The grand opening was attended by local officials, long-term customers, project partners and employees. Highlights included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a joint tour of the facility.



With the expanded facility in Vietnam now operational, SBO's Precision Technology division is better placed to improve delivery, balance global capacity, and meet customer needs, fully in line with the Group's strategy.



About SBO

SBO is leading in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels, high-precision components and high-tech equipment for the energy sector and other industrial sectors. The global precision technology group, headquartered in Ternitz, Austria, operates worldwide at more than 20 locations with around 1,600 employees. The group delivers cutting-edge technologies backed by a highly innovative product portfolio and strong intellectual property. In its Precision Technology division, SBO specializes in high-precision metal components, ranging from complex steel parts to additive manufacturing solutions for industries requiring maximum accuracy and performance. In the Energy Equipment division, SBO provides high-tech equipment for directional drilling and well completion including high-precision flow control products. Designed for extreme conditions, these solutions perform in high-temperature and high-pressure environments, serving important industries including oil and gas, energy and other industrial sectors. SBO is listed in the leading index ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ISIN AT0000946652). More information:



Contact:

Monika Bell, Head of Investor Relations

phone: +43 2630 315-253

email: ...

...

12.06.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Hauptstrasse 2 2630 Ternitz Austria Phone: +43 (0)2630/315110 E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: AT0000946652 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 2153944

End of News EQS News Service