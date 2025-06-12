403
Ozempic is found to cause kidney cancer, blindness
(MENAFN) A European health authority has found that medications containing semaglutide—such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus—can significantly raise the risk of a rare eye disorder that may lead to sudden blindness.
According to findings from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the drug’s active ingredient has been linked to an elevated risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a serious condition affecting the optic nerve. The conclusion came after an extensive safety evaluation by the EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), which released its determination on Friday.
The safety review, launched in early 2025, involved the assessment of data from clinical trials, ongoing safety monitoring after product release, and published medical studies. It revealed that adults with type 2 diabetes who take semaglutide face nearly double the risk of developing NAION when compared to individuals not using the drug.
NAION is the second most frequent cause of vision loss due to optic nerve damage after glaucoma. The EMA has now advised that this condition be classified as a “very rare” side effect—meaning it could impact up to 1 in 10,000 patients.
Patients experiencing abrupt vision impairment or rapidly deteriorating eyesight while on semaglutide are urged to seek immediate medical assistance. If NAION is confirmed, stopping the medication is recommended.
The drug’s manufacturer, a pharmaceutical company based in Denmark, produces semaglutide-based treatments primarily for managing obesity and type 2 diabetes. These medications work by stimulating insulin production and reducing appetite, which helps regulate blood sugar and support weight loss.
Other concerns surrounding semaglutide have also emerged. A recent study pointed to a possible connection between these medications and a higher likelihood of developing kidney cancer. Nonetheless, research also suggests that the drugs may reduce the risk of numerous other types of cancer, potentially balancing the overall risk profile.
Previously, semaglutide use was investigated for possible links to suicidal ideation, though no conclusive relationship was found during that review.
The EMA’s proposed update to the safety profile of semaglutide products will now be examined by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). A final ruling will be issued by the European Commission. In the meantime, the manufacturer has expressed its continued focus on safeguarding patients and is cooperating with the agency to revise product warnings and labeling.
