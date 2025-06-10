Shoppers Drug Mart And INSUJETTM Showcase Pop-Up Event
This event, taking place at one of Ontario's first Pharmacist-led Care Clinics, will spotlight InsuJetTM, a revolutionary needle-free insulin delivery system that's transforming how Canadians manage diabetes. Attendees will get a firsthand look at this innovative technology, which offers painless insulin delivery and is compatible with all U-100 insulin types. For a limited time, get a 6-month supply of accessories-a $200 value-FREE with the purchase of an InsuJetTM Starter Kit!
The event will feature live InsuJetTM demonstrations, interactive discussions on the benefits of needle-free insulin therapy, and a chance to connect with others living with diabetes. We're proud to welcome special guests from I Challenge Diabetes , including Olympian and founder Chris Jarvis, who will share insights and inspiration.
Event Details:
๐ Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2025
๐ Location: Shoppers Drug Mart, 1450 Headon Road, Burlington, ON L7M 3Z5
๐ Contact: (905) 331-6502
This is a unique opportunity to explore the future of diabetes care in a welcoming and supportive environment. Whether you're living with diabetes, supporting a loved one, or just curious about innovative health solutions, you won't want to miss this community-focused event.
Join us and be part of the movement toward better, more accessible diabetes care!
