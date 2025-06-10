Shoppers Drug Mart And INSUJETTM Showcase Pop-Up Event

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BURLINGTON, ON, CANADA, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shoppers Drug Mart is excited to invite the community to a special InsuJetTM Showcase Pop-Up Event on Wednesday, June 19th at 1450 Headon Road, Burlington, hosted by Fabio De Rango, pharmacist, Certified Diabetes Educator, and one of the country's leading advocates for diabetes care.This event, taking place at one of Ontario's first Pharmacist-led Care Clinics, will spotlight InsuJetTM, a revolutionary needle-free insulin delivery system that's transforming how Canadians manage diabetes. Attendees will get a firsthand look at this innovative technology, which offers painless insulin delivery and is compatible with all U-100 insulin types. For a limited time, get a 6-month supply of accessories-a $200 value-FREE with the purchase of an InsuJetTM Starter Kit!The event will feature live InsuJetTM demonstrations, interactive discussions on the benefits of needle-free insulin therapy, and a chance to connect with others living with diabetes. We're proud to welcome special guests from I Challenge Diabetes , including Olympian and founder Chris Jarvis, who will share insights and inspiration.Event Details:๐ Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2025๐ Location: Shoppers Drug Mart, 1450 Headon Road, Burlington, ON L7M 3Z5๐ Contact: (905) 331-6502This is a unique opportunity to explore the future of diabetes care in a welcoming and supportive environment. Whether you're living with diabetes, supporting a loved one, or just curious about innovative health solutions, you won't want to miss this community-focused event.Join us and be part of the movement toward better, more accessible diabetes care!#DiabetesCare #Innovation #NeedleFree #InsuJet #ShoppersDrugMart #PharmacyCare #CommunityHealth

