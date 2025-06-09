CS Pulls Up Agencies Over AIIMS Kashmir Delay

Expressing strong dissatisfaction over the slow pace of construction at AIIMS Kashmir, the Chief Secretary directed officials and contractors to expedite work and meet the firm deadline of November 2025. He stressed accountability and urged immediate remedial measures to avoid further delays, highlighting the project's national importance and close monitoring by the Prime Minister's office.

Currently, about 64% of the AIIMS Kashmir project is complete, with 480 workers on-site, a number expected to increase to 1,500 by the end of this month. Procurement and installation of medical equipment are underway to ensure timely operationalization, with OPD services expected by April 2026 and IPD services by December 2026. The first batch of MBBS students is slated to join by July/August 2026.

The meeting also addressed expansion and infrastructure needs at AIIMS Jammu, including water and power augmentation, construction of an underpass, land allotment, and establishment of a police post and fire station. The Chief Secretary assured full government support for fast-tracking these requirements.

Reiterating the administration's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure, Atal Dulloo called for proactive coordination to develop both AIIMS campuses into world-class medical institutions, ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for Jammu and Kashmir residents.

