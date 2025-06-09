Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CS Pulls Up Agencies Over AIIMS Kashmir Delay

CS Pulls Up Agencies Over AIIMS Kashmir Delay


2025-06-09 08:07:47
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project in Kashmir and address operational concerns raised by AIIMS Jammu officials.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction over the slow pace of construction at AIIMS Kashmir, the Chief Secretary directed officials and contractors to expedite work and meet the firm deadline of November 2025. He stressed accountability and urged immediate remedial measures to avoid further delays, highlighting the project's national importance and close monitoring by the Prime Minister's office.

Currently, about 64% of the AIIMS Kashmir project is complete, with 480 workers on-site, a number expected to increase to 1,500 by the end of this month. Procurement and installation of medical equipment are underway to ensure timely operationalization, with OPD services expected by April 2026 and IPD services by December 2026. The first batch of MBBS students is slated to join by July/August 2026.

The meeting also addressed expansion and infrastructure needs at AIIMS Jammu, including water and power augmentation, construction of an underpass, land allotment, and establishment of a police post and fire station. The Chief Secretary assured full government support for fast-tracking these requirements.

Reiterating the administration's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure, Atal Dulloo called for proactive coordination to develop both AIIMS campuses into world-class medical institutions, ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for Jammu and Kashmir residents.

Read Also AIIMS Awantipora To Be Functional By Nov 2025: CS Despite Reforms J&K's Health Sector Continues To Face Challenges

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN09062025000215011059ID1109653788

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search