The Wakeful Seed Inspires Personal Transformation And Inner Discovery

Evelyn Tormos, a spiritual teacher and intuitive healer, proudly announces the release of her groundbreaking book, The Wakeful Seed. This thought-provoking, 214-page self-help guide invites readers to explore their inner truths and uncover the profound greatness within themselves.

With its universal principles and deep philosophical insights, The Wakeful Seed encourages readers to connect with their authentic selves. Covering topics such as shaping reality, spiritual seasons, the voices that guide us, and the power of hypnosis, the book takes readers on a deeply personal and transformational exploration. The ultimate goal is to remind every individual of their innate greatness and their capacity to co-create their reality.

Tormos draws from her rich and varied experiences, from her youth in the Bronx to her service as a military veteran and now as a hypnotherapist and spiritual guide. Her life's mission has been to inspire new ways of thinking and create opportunities for self-discovery, which are at the heart of The Wakeful Seed. Tormos describes the book as“transformative, insightful, and magical,” appealing to anyone ready to deepen their understanding of life and their soul's purpose.

Readers will appreciate the accessibility of The Wakeful Seed, which is written for anyone, no matter where they find themselves on their spiritual or personal growth journey. Tormos's engaging narrative tackles topics including past lives, the philosophies of life and death, and the practical application of mindfulness and awareness.

Readers have described the book as "a transformative guide for anyone seeking inner peace and self-discovery" and "a must-read for those looking to deepen their spiritual understanding."

Whether you are new to the world of spirituality or a seasoned seeker, The Wakeful Seed offers valuable insights and practical tools that can help you navigate life's challenges with more clarity and purpose. Tormos's writing style is both relatable and informative, making it easy for readers to connect with the content on a personal level.

The Wakeful Seed (ISBN is 9781965340479) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $22.99, the paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.

From the back cover:

The Wakeful Seed invites you to remember that you were born with a great power.

A power that has been dimmed to conform and survive in a reality that at times feels inauthentic. One of the most important realizations is the knowledge that you are a being that can create great shifts within your reality, by choosing to recognize this power again.

The philosophies, insights, stories, and practices contained within each chapter will lead you to consider who and what you really are, and how you can activate your power by becoming curious about it. The Wakeful Seed encourages the reader to be a seeker in life by inspiring new thoughts relating to death, belief, hypnosis, past lives, and other topics that support the opening and connection your mind and spirit craves.

The best you is the most authentic you.

About Evelyn Tormos:

Evelyn Tormos is devoted to the exploration of the soul. She has aligned her life with an idea that with great awareness we can invite great change. She is a spiritual teacher, intuitive healer, and hypnotherapist. She founded Wakeful Seed, LLC in 2018 with the intention of supporting others on their journey of soul discovery, and reprieve from limiting beliefs. She enjoys meditation, reading, puzzles, and traveling. A proud veteran, native of New York, and now Kansan, she continues to seek the richness of each experience she is offered.

About Manhattan Book Group:

Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the“best of both worlds” in a sense.

To learn more about MBG, visit