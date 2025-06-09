THE WEATHER CHANNEL LAUNCHES NEW WEEKLY LOBSTER FISHING SERIES 'CLAW HUNTERS'

Catch the U.S. Premiere of CLAW HUNTERS on Sunday, June 15th at 8pm ET on The Weather Channel. Dive Inside the High-Stakes World of Lobster Fishing with New Episodes Every Sunday at 8pm ET

- Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Weather Channel, the number one weather television network in America, is proud to premiere CLAW HUNTERS, a gripping new weekly one-hour series that takes viewers into the heart of the perilous lobster fishing industry in the North Atlantic. CLAW HUNTERS debuts on Sunday, June 15th at 8:00 pm ET, offering an unprecedented look at the lives of five fearless crews navigating treacherous waters and extreme weather in pursuit of their livelihood.

CLAW HUNTERS follows these daring crews as they contend with rough seas and persistent storms, who risk everything to harvest“Red Gold” - the prized lobster which fuels a multi-billion-dollar industry. From battered equipment to rough seas to sweeping winter storms, CLAW HUNTERS highlights the passion, tradition, and resilience of those who hunt for lobster in some of the most dangerous waters on earth.

"The Weather Channel is dedicated to telling powerful stories about the delicate relationship between people and the forces of nature," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, parent company of The Weather Channel television network. "CLAW HUNTERS perfectly embodies this connection – a compelling, real-world adventure that showcases extreme weather, changing environments, and the incredible resilience of the men and women whose lives depend on it. We are thrilled to bring this exciting new series to our viewers.”

ABOUT THE WEATHER CHANNEL TELEVISION NETWORK

Since its launch 43 years ago, The Weather Channel television network has become the top-rated and most widely distributed weather network in America. The Weather Channel television network has been the leader in severe weather coverage, providing the most comprehensive analysis of any media outlet and serving as the nation's only 24-hour source of national storm coverage. With trusted meteorologists who analyze, forecast, and report the weather, its expertise is unrivaled. In 2024, 2021 and 2019, The Weather Channel won Emmy Awards for its innovative Immersive Mixed Reality technology which is changing the standard in weather presentation. The Weather Channel CTV App is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Samsung, VIZIO, and Xfinity Flex. For more information visit:

ABOUT ATTRACTION

An award-winning leader in content production, creation and distribution since 2002, Attraction is a major player in the North American entertainment industry. With more than 10,000 hours of content, Attraction keeps viewers engaged and entertained across every platform. From hit films C.R.A.Z.Y. and Mafia inc. to television series on Prime Video, Netflix, Paramount+, Warner Brothers Discovery, Bell/Crave, The Weather Channel, TVA, CBC/SRC and more, Attraction creates a world of ideas.

