New HKTDC Chairman Frederick Ma Keen To Promote Hong Kong As Best Partner For Global Enterprises



HONG KONG, Jun 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)'s new Chairman Prof Frederick Ma met with media today, outlining the HKTDC's strategic direction to help Hong Kong enterprises navigate global challenges and seize new opportunities. Prof Ma said:“The international trade landscape is turbulent, and enterprises urgently need to reassess their development strategies. As both a springboard for the country and an international hub, Hong Kong possesses the unique advantages of internal and external connectivity and is poised to play a pivotal role in the new trade landscape.” He pointed out that HKTDC will help Hong Kong businesses connect globally and turn challenges into opportunities. Through three strategic directions -1) reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a superconnector and super value-adder to highlight its international status and deepen ties with global markets, 2) building a multinational supply chain management centre, and 3) promote trade digitalisation to position Hong Kong as the best partner for global enterprises, helping SMEs to stand out in an ever-changing world. The HKTDC will leverage its network of 51 offices globally and 49 Hong Kong business associations to support enterprises in exploring new markets and enhancing competitiveness. Prof Ma said:“Hong Kong has always been a city of opportunities. The HKTDC will stand side by side with Hong Kong businesses, seizing opportunities in an ever-changing world, integrating Hong Kong into national development and telling the good stories of Hong Kong and Mainland China.” Five directions to forge a new chapter for Hong Kong 1 our strengths in internal and external connectivity and leveraging our global network, enhancing overseas visits and flagship promotions: Reviewing the HKTDC's global network of 51 offices to reinforce our work in key markets and enhance Hong Kong's international competitiveness. The HKTDC will continue organising more trade missions to tell the good stories of Hong Kong and Mainland China. A prime example is our flagship campaign Think Business, Think Hong Kong, which will be held in Milan, Italy in November.

2.O ptimi sing existing flagship events : By incorporating industry collaboration elements into the annual Asian Financial Forum (AFF), we will transform it into AFF Plus to facilitate connections between finance and the real economy, driving innovation, regional integration and sustainable development. For trade fairs, we will strengthen content related to global trends, including elements of robotics and higher education. Additionally, we will host new events targeting key markets, like the Middle East, inviting mainland enterprises to participate, to promote trade and investment cooperation between Hong Kong and countries in the Middle East

3 an international supply chain management centre: In response to the trend of mainland industrial chains extending overseas, the HKTDC will actively position Hong Kong as a supply chain command centre to support mainland firms in going

4 the innovation engine and promoting trade digitalisation: The HKTDC will enhance existing support services, focusing on core elements of trade digitalisation to help SMEs leverage technologies - such as IOT, AI, blockchain and big data – to boost efficiency. In the long term, the HKTDC aims to position Hong Kong as a value chain centre , utilising technology, data analytics and collaborative networks to refine value chains for global enterprises, creating added value and addressing market changes and

5 long term demand for the convention and exhibition industry: The HKTDC will support the Hong Kong SAR Government in reviewing the needs of the convention and exhibition sector in the long term. Photo download:



HKTDC Chairman Prof Frederick Ma and Executive Director Margaret Fong met with media today to introduce the latest strategies for HKTDC to support SMEs and help them tackle business challenges



HKTDC Chairman, Professor Frederick Ma



Think Business, Think Hong Kong Paris organised by the HKTDC was successfully held in Paris, France in 2023, attracting more than 1,300 participants. The event will be held in Milan, Italy this November The annual Asian innovation and technology event, InnoEX presents a range of low-altitude economy solutions, such as drones and aerial vehicles, to drive innovative development



The HKTDC hosts numerous major exhibitions and conferences in Hong Kong annually to foster trade collaboration. Pictured is this year's Hong Kong International Jewellery Show held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre



The HKTDC has organised a delegation of Hong Kong enterprises to participate in the China International Import Expo for seven consecutive years. Last November, it led 52 Hong Kong companies to exhibit at the Hong Kong Product Pavilion and Hong Kong Service Pavilion. Moving forward, the HKTDC will continue to promote Hong Kong's high-quality products and professional services to the mainland and international business communities.

