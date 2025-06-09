New HKTDC Chairman Frederick Ma Keen To Promote Hong Kong As Best Partner For Global Enterprises
|- Advance connectivity, build multinational supply chain management centre and drive innovation
|
HONG KONG, Jun 9, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)'s new Chairman Prof Frederick Ma met with media today, outlining the HKTDC's strategic direction to help Hong Kong enterprises navigate global challenges and seize new opportunities.
Prof Ma said:“The international trade landscape is turbulent, and enterprises urgently need to reassess their development strategies. As both a springboard for the country and an international hub, Hong Kong possesses the unique advantages of internal and external connectivity and is poised to play a pivotal role in the new trade landscape.”
He pointed out that HKTDC will help Hong Kong businesses connect globally and turn challenges into opportunities. Through three strategic directions -1) reinforcing Hong Kong's role as a superconnector and super value-adder to highlight its international status and deepen ties with global markets, 2) building a multinational supply chain management centre, and 3) promote trade digitalisation to position Hong Kong as the best partner for global enterprises, helping SMEs to stand out in an ever-changing world.
The HKTDC will leverage its network of 51 offices globally and 49 Hong Kong business associations to support enterprises in exploring new markets and enhancing competitiveness. Prof Ma said:“Hong Kong has always been a city of opportunities. The HKTDC will stand side by side with Hong Kong businesses, seizing opportunities in an ever-changing world, integrating Hong Kong into national development and telling the good stories of Hong Kong and Mainland China.”
Five directions to forge a new chapter for Hong Kong
1 our strengths in internal and external connectivity and leveraging our global network, enhancing overseas visits and flagship promotions: Reviewing the HKTDC's global network of 51 offices to reinforce our work in key markets and enhance Hong Kong's international competitiveness. The HKTDC will continue organising more trade missions to tell the good stories of Hong Kong and Mainland China. A prime example is our flagship campaign Think Business, Think Hong Kong, which will be held in Milan, Italy in November.
Photo download:
Please contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions , conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels . For more information, please visit: .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
CommentsNo comment