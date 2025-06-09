Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pilgrims Perform Farewell Tawaf On Third Day Of Tashreeq


2025-06-09 02:02:24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the final day of the Hajj season and the third day of Tashreeq, pilgrims completed the stoning of the three Jamarat in Mina, starting with the small Jamarah, followed by the middle Jamarah, and concluding with Jamarah Al-Aqabah.
After the stoning rituals, pilgrims proceeded to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform the Farewell Tawaf to complete Hajj and fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam.

