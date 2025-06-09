It's Official! California's Snacking Hour Is 3:00 PM Real California Milk Celebrates With Snack Ideas To Curb Summer Cravings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) When it comes to delicious, satisfying snacks, nothing beats California dairy – but with so many options, how to choose? The culinary experts at Real California Milk created a snacking guide to assist Golden State denizens in selecting the perfect snack. From retro to healthy to indulgent, take this journey to identify the best snack for every craving this summer.

"California dairy foods are not only delicious and on-trend but packed with the essential nutrients you look for when choosing an afternoon snack," said Jennifer Giambroni, VP of Communications at Real California Milk. "There's an option for everyone and every occasion."

According to California dietitian Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN, "that afternoon energy dip is real – and it's not just in your head. Our circadian rhythms naturally slow in the afternoon and many people feel a drop in energy or focus a few hours after lunch. A good snack can turn your whole afternoon around-especially when it tastes great and helps you feel more focused and energized. The right dairy-based snack can satisfy your cravings and give your brain and body the fuel they need to power through the rest of the day."

Bannan also suggests pairing your dairy-based snack selection with a fruit or vegetable to help boost fiber and overall nutrient density.

