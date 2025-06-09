SUYO Becomes The First Pisco To Earn B Corptm Certification

SUYO'S achievement recognizes the award-winning Peruvian Pisco brand's strong commitment to social impact

NEW YORK, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUYO, the premium brand of Single Origin Peruvian Pisco, proudly announces its B Corporation certification from the non-profit organization B Lab. This accomplishment places SUYO among a distinguished group of purpose-driven businesses that are redefining success by prioritizing social, economic, and environmental sustainability. It also marks the major milestone of being the first pisco brand to earn this certification.

"The future of pisco depends on its producers. We are honored to receive the B Corp Certification as it reinforces our commitment to sustainable practices across our supply chain, and with our family-owned partner producers," said Ian Leggett, Co-Founder of SUYO.

SUYO was founded on a deep respect for Peruvian terroir and craft. The brand partners directly with small, family-owned Pisco producers to ensure that each bottle reflects the unique identity of its origin. This model supports their local communities, prioritizes fair labor practices, and promotes Peru's vast biodiversity.

To earn B Corp status, SUYO underwent a rigorous assessment across five key impact areas: Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. The company excelled due to its transparent supply chain, commitment to local and independent purchasing, and dedication to sharing revenue with its producers.

Fellow Co-Founder, Alex Hildebrandt, shares, "The B Corp certification is a proud milestone for us, and a natural extension of the strong ethos we've upheld since the beginning. Our goal when we founded SUYO was not only to craft exceptional pisco and build a transformative brand, but to stay deeply rooted in transparency, community, and respect for nature. This certification affirms our commitment to using business as a force for good, and we hope that it inspires other brands to follow our lead."

As the first Pisco brand to earn B Corp Certification, SUYO is setting a new standard for social responsibility. The company recently welcomed one of its producers as an equity partner, and continues to invest in initiatives to promote Peruvian heritage and conscious consumption.

About SUYO Pisco

SUYO is dedicated to introducing Single Origin pisco to the world. The award-winning brand was co-founded by Peruvian-American friends, Alex Hildebrandt and Ian Leggett, as a way to share their home country and its culture with the world. SUYO partners with artisanal, family-owned producers across Peru to create limited, terroir-driven releases of pisco from one year, one vineyard, and one grape variety. SUYO is available online at suyopisco and select bars, restaurants, and retailers across the US and Peru.

About B Lab

B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business. We certify companies who are leading the way. To date, our global community includes B Corps in 100+ countries and 162 industries. To learn more, visit .

