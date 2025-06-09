Inmotion Hosting Launches Upgraded Referral Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New System Makes Referring Friends Easier and More Rewarding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting has launched an upgraded Refer-a-Friend Program designed to streamline the referral process and increase customer rewards. The new system offers automated tracking, simplified reward fulfillment, and a user-friendly experience, making it easier than ever for customers to share InMotion Hosting with friends and earn incentives.

The program is now powered by a trusted referral platform used by Fortune 500 companies, offering enhanced security, real-time performance tracking, and reliable reward distribution.

"We wanted to deliver a more transparent and rewarding experience for our customers," said Carrie Smaha, Senior Manager of Marketing Operations at InMotion Hosting. "With this upgrade, customers can easily track referrals and rewards, making participation effortless and impactful."

Key Program Enhancements:



Automated Tracking : Customers can view referral activity and rewards in real time.

Improved Rewards : Referrers now receive a $50 prepaid Visa® card instead of hosting credit.

More Communication : Customers receive email updates throughout the referral process. Streamlined Journey : From enrollment to reward delivery, the entire process is automated for ease of use.

How the Program Works:

: Customers opt into the program through their Account Management Panel (AMP).: A personalized referral link is generated for sharing across email, social media, and other platforms.: When a referred friend purchases a qualifying hosting plan and keeps it active for 90 days, the customer earns a $50 prepaid Visacard.

The integrated platform eliminates manual processes and enhances transparency, giving participants confidence in the accuracy and timeliness of their rewards.

"We're proud to offer our customers a secure and intuitive loyalty program that reflects the value they bring by sharing InMotion Hosting," said JC Acevedo, Director of Sales and Marketing. "This upgrade ensures that every referral is tracked and rewarded efficiently, reinforcing our commitment to customer satisfaction."

InMotion Hosting's upgraded Refer-a-Friend Program reinforces its mission to empower customers and drive growth through trusted relationships. For full program details or to enroll, visit .

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting delivers high-performance web hosting, cloud infrastructure, and managed services to businesses, developers, and entrepreneurs around the world. Privately held and proudly independent since 2001, the company serves over 170,000 customers with cutting-edge technology, 24/7 expert human support, and a deep commitment to open source innovation. InMotion Hosting is driven by the belief that every customer deserves exceptional support.

For more information, visit inmotionhosting or follow InMotion Hosting on Facebook , X , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

