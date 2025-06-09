Eclerx Expands Global Outreach With New Delivery Center In Cairo, Egypt

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX), a leading productized services provider, today announced the launch of a new delivery center in Cairo, Egypt. This strategic expansion strengthens eClerx's global operations and reinforces its commitment to driving innovation and harnessing top-tier talent in high-growth markets.

The Cairo center will serve as a major expansion in technical support operations for one of eClerx's largest telecom clients. Nestled between Africa, Europe, and Asia, this center enables eClerx to serve several of its largest clients in the US and European markets, providing enhanced multilingual support.

“The opening of our Cairo delivery center marks the second new country opening for eClerx this year in line with our mission to deliver seamless, tech-enabled customer care experiences to our clients,” said

For 25 years, eClerx's deep domain expertise and innovative technology solutions have provided clients access to enhanced customer journeys, improved CSAT, and offered valuable insights that help them remain competitive in their industry. The addition of this center in Egypt will not only enable eClerx to offer these services to more clients worldwide but also allow the company to leverage the wealth of talent and expertise present locally.

“Cairo's rich talent pool, coupled with its thriving tech ecosystem and strategic geographical location, makes it an ideal region to invest in,” said.“We are excited to be in an area so robust with innovation and resilience, and we look forward to creating valuable opportunities for local talent while continuing to drive transformative outcomes for our global partners.”

This new delivery center underscores eClerx's commitment to deliver excellence, foster innovation, and strengthen partnerships with both its clients and the local community.