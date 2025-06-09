Trump Asserts Federal Power As National Guard Arrives In Los Angeles To Quell Immigration Protests

MENAFN - The Rio Times) President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of at least 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles following days of protests against federal immigration enforcement operations. The official White House statement cited violent attacks on federal agents and law enforcement as the reason for the deployment, stating that California's leadership had failed to maintain order and protect federal personnel. The administration described the situation as“lawlessness” and asserted that the federal government would ensure the execution of U.S. laws. California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, condemned the deployment as unlawful and a breach of state sovereignty. He formally requested that the Trump administration rescind the order and return control of the National Guard to the state. Newsom argued that state and local law enforcement had the situation under control and that federal intervention only escalated tensions and diverted resources from other needs. The protests began after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE ) conducted raids in Los Angeles, resulting in dozens of arrests. Demonstrators, including immigrant rights advocates, attempted to block ICE agents.

They also protested outside federal buildings where detainees were reportedly held. Law enforcement used tear gas and tactical gear to disperse crowds, and some protests escalated into violence, including property damage and injuries.

Federal vs. State Showdown Legal experts note that the president' decision to override the governor's authority and federalize the National Guard is rare and typically reserved for situations of significant domestic unrest or rebellion. The last comparable instance occurred in 1965 during the civil rights movement. This confrontation highlights the deep divide between federal and California state authorities over immigration policy and the limits of presidential power. The situation has drawn national attention to questions of state sovereignty, the use of federal force in domestic affairs, and the broader debate over immigration enforcement in the United States. This confrontation underscores the ongoing conflict between federal authority and California's state leadership over immigration enforcement and presidential powers. The situation has sparked national discussion about state sovereignty, the use of federal force in domestic matters, and the boundaries of executive authority. Some political observers and supporters of the administration now question whether the president should invoke federal powers more frequently to enforce compliance among states that resist federal immigration policies. This debate remains rooted in constitutional limits, as the Tenth Amendment and Supreme Court rulings have historically restricted the federal government's ability to compel states to carry out federal mandates.