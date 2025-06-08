King Meets With Heads Of State, Pms In France

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Nice, June 8 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II held separate meetings in Nice, France on Sunday with heads of state and delegations participating in the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), which kicks off on Monday.His Majesty met with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, Ireland Taoiseach Miche?l Martin, and Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.The meetings covered ways to enhance relations and cooperation across various fields.Discussions also touched on ways to boost international cooperation in the areas of protection and preservation of the environment and natural resources, and addressing environmental challenges with the aim of achieving sustainable development goals at the regional and global levels.Speaking about current developments in the Middle East, the King urged stepping up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm in the region, starting with an immediate end to the war in Gaza, and ensuring the flow of sufficient humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip, as well as putting a stop to the dangerous escalations in the West Bank.The importance of maintaining coordination on issues of mutual concern was also discussed during the meetings.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meetings.