Gov't Communication Minister Welcomes Arrival Of Iraqi National Team Delegation To Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 8 (Petra)-- Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani and Government Spokesperson, welcomed the arrival of the Iraqi national team to Amman."We welcome the Iraqi national team to their second home, Jordan, ahead of the World Cup qualifiers," Momani wrote on social media. "We wish everyone a match worthy of Arabism and sportsmanship, and we deeply appreciate the fraternal relationship between our two peoples."