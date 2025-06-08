Govt Urged To Support Small Businesses

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): A resident of central Daikundi, who has established the province's first dairy processing factory, urges the government to support small local investments to boost production and create jobs.

Ghulam Hassan Alami, who recently established a dairy processing factory in Neili, the capital of Daikundi, said he set up the facility with more than one million afghanis from his personal resources.

The factory processes over 350 liters of milk daily and produces items such as yogurt, doogh (a yogurt-based drink), quroot (dried yogurt), roghan-i-zard (ghee), chaka (strained yogurt), and butter for the local market.

Alami explained that in the past, dairy products like yogurt and doogh were traditionally produced and sold in Daikundi, which, in his view, led to significant waste and subpar quality.

He added,“Currently, my family members and a few workers are processing dairy products at this factory. We plan to expand and open branches in all districts of Daikundi to deliver our products to residents and shopkeepers, while also creating job opportunities for people in the province.”

This entrepreneur urged the people of Daikundi to bring their milk and other homemade dairy products to the factory for processing and market distribution.

He noted that previously, there was no dairy processing center in Daikundi, and processed products were imported at high prices from outside the province.

Alami expressed hope that with the factory now operating, the prices of processed dairy products in Daikundi's markets would decrease.

He also called on government agencies and partner institutions to help expand the factory so that in the future, products like cream and cheese can also be produced locally in Daikundi.

Furthermore, Alami emphasized the need for serious support from the government and institutions for small local investments to foster the growth of domestic production and create more job opportunities in the province.

Several residents described the establishment of the factory as an important step toward self-sufficiency, reducing waste, job creation, and strengthening the local economy.

Saifullah Arian, a resident of Daikundi, said,“This factory is very useful. People who have a few cows can now have their milk processed and sold at a good price, and at the same time, jobs are being created.”

Ali Hussain, another local resident, emphasized the crucial role of government and community support in the growth of such centers and added,“These products are of good quality because they are made here from local milk. The government should support it so that the company doesn't fail.”

Meanwhile, officials from the Daikundi Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock also welcomed the establishment of the center, calling it an effective step toward improving the livelihoods of local residents.

Hashim Behzad, the media officer for the Daikundi Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, welcomed the dairy processing center, considering it a step toward improving the livelihoods of herders and local people.

He stated that the directorate had provided technical advice during the construction of the center.

He added that in coordination with a partner organization, some processing equipment had already been distributed to help expand the factory's operations. Further support is planned for this and other upcoming centers.

This comes as most of Daikundi's residents are engaged in farming and livestock rearing, and large amounts of milk and dairy products are produced.

However, the lack of processing factories in the past led to wastage and continued use of traditional sales methods.

