Trump Sends 2,000 National Guard Troops To LA Amid Immigration Clashes

Amid growing protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies in California, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles. The move follows escalating demonstrations and rising tensions in the city.

Kristi Noem, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, issued a firm warning to protesters in Los Angeles, stating,“You cannot stop us or slow us down.” This message underscores the administration's intent to enforce immigration laws more aggressively.

Protesters gathered for a second consecutive day in Los Angeles, particularly in the Paramount area, to oppose actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which reportedly detained at least 44 individuals in a Friday night operation for alleged immigration violations.

Demonstrators, some waving Mexican flags and wearing respiratory masks, clashed with federal agents, chanting slogans like“Free them all.” The Department of Homeland Security accused protesters of surrounding a federal enforcement building and attacking ICE officers.

Stephen Miller, senior White House advisor, condemned the unrest, calling it“a rebellion against the law.” Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned that the Pentagon is prepared to deploy U.S. Marines if violence continues.

The Trump administration has pledged to deport an unprecedented number of undocumented immigrants and tighten control over the U.S.–Mexico border. ICE plans to detain at least 3,000 migrants per day under this expanded enforcement effort.

As protests grow and federal response intensifies, human rights organizations and civil liberties groups have raised concerns about excessive use of force, potential civil rights violations, and the long-term impact on immigrant communities across the U.S.

