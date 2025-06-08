Oppo K13x 5G To Succeed K12x With Bigger Battery And Upgraded Camera

The Oppo K13x 5G will soon be available in India. The Chinese tech company issued a press statement announcing the launching of the new K series smartphone. The Oppo K12x 5G from the previous year will be directly replaced by the Oppo K13x 5G. According to rumors, it will include a 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.

The Oppo K13x 5G will soon be released in India. The Oppo K13 5G, which debuted in April, will be joined by the new phone. It has been verified that the next phone will have a long-lasting battery and a sturdy construction.

It is touted as having ultra-fast charging capabilities and an AI-powered camera. It will make its debut in the nation's mid-range smartphone market. Flipkart will be selling the Oppo K13x. Both the Oppo India online shop and physical locations are probably going to sell it.

According to latest rumors, the Oppo K13x 5G would include an 8-megapixel front camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU. A 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary lens are expected to be included in its dual back camera set. It is anticipated that the phone would have a 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W rapid charging.

What do we know about Oppo K12x?

The Oppo K12x 5G, which debuted in India in July of last year and cost Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, will be replaced by the Oppo K13x 5G.

The Oppo K12x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. A 32-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor make up its dual back camera set. The phone has an IP54-rated design for dust and water protection, as well as an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo K12x 5G features a 5,100mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.