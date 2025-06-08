Georgia Elevates Non-Oil Import From Azerbaijan In 4M2025
The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that this figure is 32 percent, or $25.7 million, higher than in the corresponding months of 2024.
Meanwhile, non-oil exports to Georgia accounted for 9.9 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period, placing Georgia third among Azerbaijan's largest non-oil export destinations.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia reached $272.9 million in the January-April period, rising by $35.3 million (14.9 percent) compared to the same period in 2024. This accounted for 1.61 percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.
The exportation metrics from Azerbaijan to Georgia reached a
substantial $234.9 million, reflecting an 11.3 percent year-on-year
growth, translating to an increment of $23.8 million. Concurrently,
the importation figures from Georgia escalated to $38 million,
marking a significant 43.7 percent surge, equivalent to an increase
of $11.5 million.
In aggregate, Azerbaijan's international trade volume with all nations during the specified timeframe reached $16.9 billion, reflecting a 24.1 percent, or $3.3 billion, uptick relative to the preceding fiscal year.
Export metrics achieved a valuation of $8.7 billion, whereas import figures culminated at $8.133 billion. The data delineates an augmentation of $616.1 million (7.5 percent) in export metrics and a substantial escalation of $2.7 billion (48.8 percent) in import figures relative to the initial quadrimester of 2024.
As a result, Azerbaijan achieved a favorable trade balance amounting to $651.7 million; however, this surplus represents a decrement of $2.1 billion, equating to a reduction factor of 4.15 compared to the figures from 2024.
