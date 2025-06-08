Kazakhstan, Bulgaria Set Course For Strategic Cooperation - Ahead Of Rumen Radev's Visit To Astana

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On June 8-9, 2025, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

This visit marks an important milestone in the growing relationship between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria, which in recent years has gained notable momentum, especially in the areas of trade and energy.

Both countries have been working to redefine their bilateral ties - moving beyond traditional diplomatic dialogue toward a broader, multi-faceted partnership built around shared interests. In the context of shifting geopolitics across Eurasia and the search for new, reliable trade and transit routes between East and West, Sofia and Astana increasingly see each other not just as trading partners, but as strategic allies in building a new network of transit and energy connections.

Economic cooperation has been accelerating. In 2024, mutual trade grew nearly fourfold to $375.2 million, while Bulgarian investments in Kazakhstan rose by 86.5% to $7.8 million. This positive trend continued into the first quarter of 2025, with trade turnover reaching $66.6 million - almost double the figure from the same period last year.

Kazakhstan's exports, in particular, have seen impressive growth, with rising deliveries of propane and butane, aluminum, and timber. Meanwhile, Bulgaria has expanded exports of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and industrial products.

Much of this progress has been driven by the Kazakh-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation. Its fifth session, held in Sofia in May 2025, became a key platform for discussing joint projects in industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, transport, and investment. Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy highlighted promising areas for future cooperation, including agricultural processing, logistics hub development, and the creation of new industrial clusters.

The Bulgarian-Kazakh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 2024, has also played a crucial role in strengthening ties between businesses in both countries. It brings together companies from key sectors, including renewable energy and agribusiness.

Transport and logistics remain a strategic focus. Both sides see strong potential in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) - a corridor connecting China to Europe through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, the Caucasus, and Türkiye.

Kazakhstan is investing heavily in modernizing its port infrastructure, including the construction of a new container hub in Aktau and a multifunctional terminal, Sarzha, at the Kuryk port. Bulgaria, with its access to the Black Sea, is considering using ports like Varna for transshipping Kazakh goods to EU markets. Given its location, Bulgaria could play a key role in boosting the efficiency of the Middle Corridor and strengthening its entire supply chain.

Energy cooperation is also entering a new phase. High on the agenda is a potential deal for Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas to acquire LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas, Bulgaria's largest petrochemical plant. This would be a strategic move for Kazakhstan in expanding its presence in the EU market while helping Bulgaria diversify its energy supplies.

In 2024, Kazakhstan's oil exports to Bulgaria hit record levels - 417,900 tons valued at $244.2 million - and both countries are eager to move beyond traditional raw material trade.

Another area of shared interest is the transnational“Green Energy Corridor” project, aimed at exporting renewable energy from Central Asia to Europe via Azerbaijan and the Black Sea. Bulgaria is expected to become a key hub for receiving and distributing this green energy within the EU, opening up exciting new opportunities for energy collaboration.

President Radev's visit to Kazakhstan is more than a diplomatic formality - it's a natural next step in a rapidly expanding partnership. The two nations share a wide range of common interests, from trade and investment to transport and energy. Bulgaria could serve as a vital gateway for Kazakhstan to enter European markets, while Kazakhstan offers Bulgaria access to Central Asian resources and markets.

Both countries now have a real opportunity to shift from isolated projects to a long-term, strategic partnership. With political will and practical action, this could pave the way for a new model of cooperation between Central Asia and the Balkans.