France Urging Ukraine To Join High Seas Treaty Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This appeal was made by French Ambassador to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière in a column for Ukrinform titled“Why Ukraine's Signing of the High Seas Treaty at the UN Conference in Nice in June Matters.”

The ambassador emphasized that protecting Ukraine from Russian aggression remains the top priority. However, he believes that even in this challenging context, signing the High Seas Treaty would be an important step for the country.

Veyssière reminded that the treaty provides for the creation of marine protected areas, regulation of access to ocean genetic resources, and the transfer of related technologies. Despite Ukraine not having direct access to the open ocean, the ambassador argued that participating in the initiative aligns with Ukraine's scientific and political interests.

"On June 9, the third UN Ocean Conference will take place in Nice, France. Ukraine will also be represented there and can present its position on signing the treaty. The conference is an opportunity for Ukraine to condemn environmental crimes in the Black Sea caused by Russia's full-scale aggression... A clear stance from Ukraine on signing the High Seas Treaty at the conference would help draw attention to the environmental damage in Crimea and the Black Sea since the occupation of the peninsula. We are convinced that action in this area is directly in Ukraine's interest,” Veyssière wrote.

He noted that all EU member states have already signed the treaty, and some have completed the ratification process.

“If Ukraine signs the treaty, it will send a strong signal of its alignment with the European Union's position,” the French ambassador stated.

According to Veyssière, one particularly important aspect is that Russia refused to sign the treaty, so Ukraine's participation would further demonstrate its strategic choice in favor of the democratic world.

France is highly committed to this initiative, he said, and 60 ratifications are required for the treaty to become part of international law and enter into force.

“We urge our Ukrainian partners to consider signing and ratifying the treaty as soon as possible. We believe this aligns with Ukraine's interests in preserving Black Sea biodiversity and combating its pollution,” the ambassador stressed.

As reported, the 3rd UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3) will be held in Nice from June 9 to 13, 2025. The conference is co-hosted by France and Costa Rica. Its main theme is:“Accelerating Action and Mobilizing All Actors for the Conservation and Sustainable Use of the Ocean.”

Photo: Facebook/Greenpeace Ukraine