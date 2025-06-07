J-K LG, Railway Minister Undertake Rail Journey From Katra To Srinagar
Katra: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw undertook a ride in Self-Propelled Inspection Car (SPIC) from Katra in Reasi district to Nowgam Station in Srinagar on Friday, an official said.
Sinha and Vaishnaw took the rail ride after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.
The Lt Governor inspected all tunnels and bridges on the route and reviewed security and safety measures in place, an official spokesman said.
Sinha also interacted with pilots and railways officials and expressed his happiness and pride in Kashmir's all-weather railway connectivity with the rest of India. (PTI)Read Also 'Kashmir To Kanyakumari' Rail Network Now A Reality: PM June 6 Will Go Down In History: LG Sinha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment