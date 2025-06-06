Major Internet Outage In North Korea Could Be Internal, Not A Cyberattack, Says Report
A Reuters report said that North Korea's main news web sites and its Foreign Ministry internet site were inaccessible on Saturday morning.
"A major outage is currently occurring on North Korea's internet - affecting all routes whether they come in via China or Russia," said Junade Ali, a UK-based researcher who monitors the North Korean internet.
North Korea's entire internet infrastructure is not showing up on systems that can monitor internet activities, he said.
"Hard to say if this is intentional or accidental - but seems like this is internal rather than an attack," the Reuters report quoted Ali as saying.
Officials at South Korea's Police cyber terror response centre which monitors North Korea's cyber activities could not be reached for comment, the report added.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
