Noel Technologies Showcases Lab-To-Fab Semiconductor Process Methodologies To Accelerate Biomedical Applications At Sensors Converge 2025

CTO Dr. Ardy Sidhwa to Speak at General Conference on Cutting-Edge Advances in MEMS and Sensor Technologies

Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - Noel Technologies, a Pure Wafer Company, and a leading provider of semiconductor process optimization and development solutions, announced today that it will showcase its creative process capabilities for biomedical, MEMS and photonics applications at the annual Sensors Converge Conference , taking place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, California. On day one of the conference, company CTO Dr. Ardy Sidhwa will present on Noel Technologies' unique concept-to-volume manufacturing model, which accelerates development across a wide range of novel semiconductor, biotech, and photonics applications.

Sensors Converge Event Details:

What : Sensors Converge 2025

Where: Santa Clara Convention Center

When: June 24-26

Booth: Noel Technologies - Booth 1048

Keynote: Day 1, Dr. Ardy Sidhwa

At Sensors Converge 2025, Dr. Sidhwa will share Noel's innovative lab-to-fab semiconductor processes and explain how they are driving advancements in biomedical applications, intelligent sensing, multi-sensor integration, and smart manufacturing.

"These creative solutions are enabling cutting-edge sensor technologies in IoT, biomedical, and industrial sectors-supported by Noel's faster prototyping cycles and a more streamlined path to market," noted Dr. Sidhwa.

Sidhwa's presentation will also explore the strategic advantages of Noel's integration process, including cost savings via onshore services (e.g., wafer reclaim and reuse) and enhanced supply chain resilience through domestic sourcing of critical materials and fabrication.

"Emerging MEMS and sensor technologies require both advanced and creative process capabilities and reliable pathways to volume manufacturing," said S. Mark Borowicz, CEO of Pure Wafer, Noel Technologies' parent company. "Together, Noel Technologies and Pure Wafer offer a unique synergy and a complete silicon solution by combining Pure Wafer's extensive portfolio of exotic dielectric and metal thin films-enabled through our exclusive relationship with Lam Research-with Noel's proprietary MEMS processes. This collaboration enhances device performance and overall yield for next-generation sensors."

About Noel Technologies

Based in Silicon Valley, Noel Technologies brings over three decades of expertise in microfabrication, including state-of-the-art lithography, etching, thin-film deposition, and multilayer integration across biomedical, MEMS, photonics, and semiconductor applications. The company's versatile facility supports wafer diameters from 50 mm to 300 mm-offering both small-scale prototyping and full 300 mm production. Noel excels in integrating novel materials and processes to fabricate complex structures that lack conventional manufacturing paths. With expertise in both wet and plasma etching of silicon, dielectrics, and metals, Noel's proven "Lab-to-Fab" approach bridges R&D to high-volume production-accelerating the commercialization of cutting-edge designs.

To learn more, visit noeltech or contact ... .

