403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fitzroy, Generation, High Liner At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Fitzroy Minerals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42.5 cents Friday. No news stories today. Fitzroy announced that diamond drill hole BRT-DDH022, in the Southwest Area at the Buen Retiro Copper Project, returned 110 m @ 1.94% Cu in oxide mineralization starting at 62 metres. Results from the ongoing drilling program support the large-scale and high-grade nature of the mineralizing system at Buen Retiro.
Generation Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of 42.75 cents Friday. Generation thanks the Province of Ontario for urging the federal government to invest in shovel-ready strategic mineral projects, including its Marathon Copper-Palladium Project that are critical to building a secure domestic supply chain.
High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.75 Friday. High Liner today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the Mrs. Paul's and Van de Kamp's brands of frozen breaded and battered fish products from Conagra Brands for USD $55 million , inclusive of approximately USD $36 million in inventory. The purchase price is subject to a customary inventory adjustment.
Adyton Resources Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.11 Friday. No news stories today.
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.55 Friday. No news stories today.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $26.50 Friday. No news stories today
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.83 Friday. No news stories today
Allegiant Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 38.5 cents Friday. No news stories today
BioMark Diagnostics Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Capitan Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Friday. No news stories today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.78 Friday. No news stories today.
Cogeco Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $65.03 Friday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $176.79 Friday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.89 Friday. No news stories today.
D-Box Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Domestic Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Friday. No news stories today.
District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53.5 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.86 Friday. No news stories today.
Element 29 Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Friday. No news stories today.
ESGold Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 67 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.31 Friday. No news stories today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.87 Friday. No news stories today.
Finning International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $52.04 Friday. No news stories today.
The Good Flour Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.50 Friday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Generation Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of 42.75 cents Friday. Generation thanks the Province of Ontario for urging the federal government to invest in shovel-ready strategic mineral projects, including its Marathon Copper-Palladium Project that are critical to building a secure domestic supply chain.
High Liner Foods Incorporated (T) hit a new 52-week high of $18.75 Friday. High Liner today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the Mrs. Paul's and Van de Kamp's brands of frozen breaded and battered fish products from Conagra Brands for USD $55 million , inclusive of approximately USD $36 million in inventory. The purchase price is subject to a customary inventory adjustment.
Adyton Resources Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.11 Friday. No news stories today.
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.55 Friday. No news stories today.
Aclara Resources Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $26.50 Friday. No news stories today
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.83 Friday. No news stories today
Allegiant Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 38.5 cents Friday. No news stories today
BioMark Diagnostics Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Capitan Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Friday. No news stories today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.78 Friday. No news stories today.
Cogeco Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $65.03 Friday. No news stories today.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $176.79 Friday. No news stories today.
CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $2.89 Friday. No news stories today.
D-Box Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Domestic Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Friday. No news stories today.
District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53.5 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Dexterra Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.86 Friday. No news stories today.
Element 29 Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Friday. No news stories today.
ESGold Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 67 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.31 Friday. No news stories today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.87 Friday. No news stories today.
Finning International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $52.04 Friday. No news stories today.
The Good Flour Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.50 Friday. No news stories today.
GoldQuest Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment