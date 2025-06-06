$3.9 Million Revenue For First Quarter 2025 After $39 Million In Contracts Awarded To Enhance Cybersecurity For State-Level Public Higher Education And Major Municipal Transportation Agency: Cycu

Cybersecurity Leader Addressing the Growing Threat of Cyber Attacks and Data Breaches with a Multi-layered SaaS Solution.

Serving Some of the Most Complex Government Agencies and Corporations in the World Including Fortune 100 and 500 Companies.

Clients and Partners Include: US Dept. of Defense, Defense Intelligence Agency, Dept. of Homeland Security, US Navy and Major Private Sector Companies.

Delivering State-of the-Art, Al-Infused Proprietary Technology Being One of the First to Marry AI and Cybersecurity.

$3.9 Million Revenue for the First Quarter 2025.

Q1 Gross Profit of $677,673, Up 95.4% Year-Over-Year, with 17.5% Gross Margin Increase

$33 Million Contract Renewal Awarded to Enhance Cybersecurity for State-Level Public Higher Education Institutions Over 5 Years.

$6 Million Contract Award by Major Municipal Transportation Agency.

Expansion into Latin America via Partnership with LSV-TECH International Extending Sales Presence Into 135 Countries via Nokia Agreement.

With High Product Pargins, the ARx Security Platform is a Cybersecurity Breakthrough and the Foundational Future Contributor to CYCU growth.

Technology Veterans, Many Holding High-Level Security Clearances and Have Served Critical Roles in Public and Private Sectors.

Cycurion, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCU ) is a tech-enabled cybersecurity firm that serves some of the most complex government agencies and corporations in the world including Fortune 100 and 500 Companies. Founded by internet pioneer Emmit McHenry - who directly oversaw the first internet protocols and the creation of .com domains - CYCU brings an unparalleled blend of vision, technology, and experience to every project. More than just an MSSP or strategic advisor, CYCU is a full-service security partner capable of guiding any organization through the modern cyber threat landscape.

Cybersecurity has become an increasingly critical issue as illustrated by many top level media sources devoting high profile features on the subject. Here are some recent examples of investment opportunities in this emerging global business sector:

CYCU is committed to surpassing expectations and delivering incomparable value to its clients and partners. CYCU achieves this goal by providing Network Communications and Information Technology Security services and solutions that are custom-tailored to the client's environment, as well as level of need. CYCU is built on a foundation of experts in Network Communications and Information Technology who possess unrivaled security expertise and experience.

The flagship Cycurion ARx platform is a unified cybersecurity solution for protecting critical digital assets. Multi-layer protection is focused on inspecting requests to and responses from a digital asset. This non-invasive approach wraps around a digital asset - without hardware requirements or cloud installations - while keeping the client's IP completely private. With every request inspected, malicious threats are logged and blocked in real-time before reaching the asset. This CYCU multi-layer model of cybersecurity is intended to thwart potential attackers via an expanding set of protective layers.

Financial Results for the First Quarter 2025

On June 6th CYCU reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $3.9 million.

CYCU Gross Profit of $677,673, up 95.4% year-over-year, with a 17.5% gross margin increase in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $346,714 (8.2% gross margin) in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a focus on capturing and retaining more profitable business.

Adjusted EBITDA of $245,062 (6.3% margin) in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $(68,803) in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting strong cost management coupled with both scalable operating leverage and an optimized service mix that included a higher proportion of enterprise clients and stronger government relationships, leading to a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025.

Q1 2025 and Recent Strategic, Technological and Corporate Milestones

CYCU Listed and Began Trading on Nasdaq: Completed a business combination with Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. in February 2025 and had its shares of common stock listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Broader Rollout of AI-driven SaaS ARx Cybersecurity Platform: High margin, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions have been instrumental in driving margin expansion, enhancing operational scale and strengthening Cycurion's market position, offering advanced capabilities to a wider array of clients.

Strategic Partnerships Delivering Results: Long-term partnerships forged in both the public and private sectors are beginning to yield tangible revenue-generating opportunities. These collaborations validate Cycurion's go-to-market strategy and enhance its credibility within the industry. Notably, partnerships have already resulted positively. Includes SOC as Service, External Attack Surface Management, Web Application Firewall and Virtual CISO Support & Consulting.

CYCU Backlog Reaching Record Levels: Witnessing a robust increase in its backlog of contracted work, which has reached record levels the first quarter of 2025, reflecting strong client demand for Cycurion's scalable solutions, indicating a positive outlook for future revenue streams.

New Contracts: Secured a $22 million multi-year contract with State Police Agency.

$33 Million Contract Renewal to Enhance Cybersecurity for State-Level Public Higher Education Institutions

On May 13th CYCU announced that it had been awarded a significant contract renewal by a major state-level public higher education group. Under this renewed agreement, CYCU will deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services to member universities and colleges within the group, ensuring they are equipped to defend their education-focused operations and digital assets against the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. The renewal, valued at $33 million over the five-year term, extends the CYCU partnership through November 2030.

Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services

As part of this renewed contract, CYCU will provide an extensive suite of cybersecurity and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) 24x7x365 managed support services, which include:

Enterprise Security Strategy: Developing a holistic approach to security that aligns with institutional goals and protects valuable digital assets

Risk & Vulnerability Assessment & Testing: Continuous evaluation and testing of security measures to identify vulnerabilities and enhance defenses

Disaster Recovery: Strategies and solutions to restore systems and data after disruptive events

Business Continuity Planning: Ensuring ongoing operations during and after a security incident

Forensics and Recovery Services: Comprehensive support for incident investigation and data recovery

Regulatory Compliance Analysis: Assisting institutions in meeting federal and state compliance requirements

In addition to the member institutions of this State-Level Public Higher Education Group, any university or governmental entity across the United States can leverage this contract vehicle to access CYCU cybersecurity services. The contract provides a streamlined pathway for educational and governmental organizations to enhance their cybersecurity posture without the need for an extensive procurement process.

$6 Million Contract Award by Major Municipal Transportation Agency

On April 29th CYCU announced it has been awarded a $6 million contract by a major municipal transportation agency. Under this contract, CYCU will deliver a wide range of professional consulting services, including Audit and Cybersecurity Services, Organizational Change Management Consulting, Data Analytics, and Information Technology Services. The Scope of Work also potentially includes the integration of CYCU proprietary ARx platform to further enhance operational and cybersecurity capabilities.

CYCU brings extensive transportation sector expertise, combined with a strong track record in defining and measuring organizational performance to address deficiencies. Specific services provided will include Risk and Vulnerability Assessments, Regulatory Compliance Analysis, Enterprise Cybersecurity Strategy Development, Testing, and Vulnerability Management.

