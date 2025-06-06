Assembly Commission Approves $11.1 Million For Studies Of The Panama-David-Frontera Train -
He also stated that the project aims to strengthen the national and regional economy by facilitating commercial and tourist mobility, as well as the general public's travel, improving the country's transportation infrastructure and access to international markets. The loan was approved under the general budget administration regulations established by the General State Budget for the 2025 fiscal year, considering that the project was not allocated any investment or operating funds.
Recently, President José Raúl Mulino announced that construction of the Panama-David-Frontera train will begin in January 2026, and that it will generate approximately 50,000 direct and indirect jobs during its construction phase. Regarding the railway route layout, the megaproject will include at least 14 future stations and they keep adding more and extending the rail into Costa Rica. The train project, which includes 475 kilometers of track, can be completed in approximately hours, with a maximum design speed of 180 kilometers per hour (km/h) for passenger trains and 100 km/h for freight trains, aligned with international standards for modern and multimodal rail transport.
