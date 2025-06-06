Amir Receives More Eid Well-Wishers
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received more Eid Al-Adha well-wishers, including Their Excellency the Sheikhs and citizens, this afternoon at Lusail Palace.
The well-wishers expressed their congratulations and blessings to HH The Amir on this happy occasion, asking All Mighty Allah to bring it and similar occasions back to the State of Qatar, its dear people, and all Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, blessings, and prosperity.
The reception was attended by HH the Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs.
