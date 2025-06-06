Logicalis US Honored As North America Rising Star Partner Of The Year At Dell Technologies World 2025

TROY, Mich., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US , the leading global technology service provider, has been named Dell Technologies' 2025 North America Rising Star Partner of the Year. The Partner of the Year Awards honor companies that showcase excellence that aligns with Dell Technologies' core values and business strategy.

Logicalis has collaborated with Dell Technologies for over 15 years, and is a Dell Technologies Platinum Solution Provider. The managed service provider's highly experienced team of Dell Technologies-certified engineers and professionals work to deliver Dell-based solutions for customers looking to digitally transform their businesses and achieve their desired outcomes.

"Being named Dell Technologies' 2025 North America Rising Star Partner of the Year is a great honor for Logicalis and underscores our commitment to working with our key partners to deliver cutting-edge services," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "As technology continues to evolve, our work with Dell Technologies enables us to act as Architects of ChangeTM and provide transformative solutions to customers seeking smarter, more secure operations. We look forward to continuing our long collaboration with Dell Technologies and driving further success for our customers."

The Dell Technologies Partner of the Year Awards were announced during Dell Technologies World, held May 19-22 in Las Vegas.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of ChangeTM. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

SOURCE Logicalis

