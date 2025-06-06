Hydro Gizmos Introduces First-Ever Father's Day Gifting Event Featuring 30% Off Its Best-Selling Whiskey Decanter Sets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Las Vegas, Nevada, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to growing demand for more meaningful gifts for men, Hydro Gizmos has launched its, offering athrough June 11, 2025. The campaign highlights the brand's signature whiskey decanter sets, which have earned over 5,000 five-star reviews and become one of Amazon's top-rated barware gifts.





This marks the company's first formal occasion-based campaign timed to help gift-givers move beyond routine purchases and choose presents that are memorable, practical, and long-lasting.

“We kept hearing the same thing from customers: they were tired of giving 'guy gifts' that just sat on a shelf,” said Nimrod Cohen , Marketing Manager at Hydro Gizmos.“This campaign is a step toward helping people find gifts that are genuinely appreciated-and used.”

Designed for More Than Just Father's Day

While the current focus is on Father's Day, Hydro Gizmos' decanter sets have steadily grown in popularity across a variety of milestones. Customers frequently select them for weddings, retirement celebrations, corporate gifts, and milestone birthdays -drawn to the combination of timeless design, daily utility, and impressive presentation.

Each set includes a handcrafted glass decanter and matching whiskey glasses, packaged in a gift-ready box that makes a strong impression without the need for extra wrapping. Reviews consistently mention how often recipients actually use the sets-and how often they become conversation pieces at home.

A New Direction for the Brand

Hydro Gizmos has seen consistent seasonal surges in demand, but Father's Day has emerged as a clear focal point for the company's audience. This new gifting event represents a broader strategy shift, one that aligns key moments in the calendar with what the brand calls“gifts that earn their place.”

With the current campaign, the company is testing a model it plans to replicate around other occasions later this year.

“This is about more than a discount,” Cohen added.“It's about reshaping what people think a good gift looks like-something personal, practical, and ready to go.”

Event Details

The Father's Day Gifting Event runs through June 11, 2025 , exclusively at . Customers can explore the full line of whiskey sets, bar accessories, and curated gift bundles-all with 30% off and free U.S. shipping .

About Hydro Gizmos



Headquartered in Las Vegas, Hydro Gizmos crafts high-quality barware and home gifts that blend craftsmanship, design, and convenience. The brand is known for turning functional items into lasting gifts that people are proud to give-and even prouder to receive.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Nimrod Cohen Marketing Manager Email: ... Website: