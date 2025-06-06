3D Printing Robot Market Worth $3.14 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D printing robot market is projected to grow from USD 2.00 billion in 2025 to USD 3.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The robotic 3D printing market is expanding rapidly, driven by the rising demand for automation, customization, and cost-efficient manufacturing. Integrating advanced robotics with additive manufacturing enables the production of complex, high-precision parts with reduced lead times and material waste. Industry 4.0 advancements and smart factory initiatives are accelerating adoption, particularly in aerospace, automotive, and construction. Growing investment in mobile 3D printing robots and sustainable building practices further fuels market growth. Key players such as Yaskawa, KUKA, and ABB continue to innovate, positioning the market for significant expansion in the coming years. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " 3D Printing Robot Market "

150 – Tables

60 – Figures

312 – Pages 3D Printing Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 2.00 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 3.14 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component & Service, Robot Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexities associated with system integration Key Market Opportunities Expanding landscape of sustainable construction Key Market Drivers Increasing inclination toward automation and personalized manufacturing



By End User, Automotive Segment to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

The automotive sector is expected to record the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the market for 3D printing robots during the forecast period. Growth in the industry can be attributed to its growing dependence on sophisticated manufacturing technologies that improve efficiency, minimize time-to-market, and address customization needs. Since the automotive sector is moving toward electric vehicles, lightweight materials, and fast prototyping, robotic 3D printing offers a business enabler in the form of flexible and accurate manufacturing of complex parts. Automotive manufacturers are adopting robotized 3D printing to produce automotive parts, such as tailor-made brackets and enclosures, light structural parts, and prototyping at reduced costs, facilitating cost savings on tooling and fewer design iterations. Additive manufacturing's use of robotic arms enables production to be repeatable and scalable, meeting the industry's volume and quality standards. As an added boost, increased demand for vehicle personalization and reduced development time further propel adoption. Leading automotive original equipment makers and Tier 1 suppliers are investing in developing smart factories, where robotic three-dimensional printing is central to quick response production plans. As the market focuses on innovation, sustainability, and affordability, robotic three-dimensional printing is bound to grow further, making the automotive segment the fastest-growing end user during the forecast period.

3D Printing Heads Segment to Witness Highest CAGR in 3D Printing Robot Market, by Component & Service, from 2025 to 2030

The 3D printing heads segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period in the 3D printing robot market, driven by continuous advancements in printhead technology and its critical impact on deciding the accuracy, speed, and material compatibility of printing. Since end-use products demand greater customization and complex geometries from manufacturers, demand for high-performance 3D printing heads for a mix of materials-thermoplastics, composites, and metals-is increasing relentlessly. Additionally, innovations in multi-material and multi-nozzle printheads enable faster and more efficient manufacturing processes, critical in manufacturing functional parts and prototyping. Also, other industries such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare are increasingly adopting high-end 3D printing heads to create light, yet strong and tailored components. The miniaturization trend and micro-scale printing in the electronics and healthcare sectors also drive demand for highly accurate and reliable printheads. Also, as 3D printing robots become more integrated into automated manufacturing lines, the performance and reliability of the print head will be the biggest differentiator. Hence, we will see more investment in research and development and upgrading to this component, eventually supporting its robust growth trajectory.

Articulated Robots to Record Highest CAGR in 3D Printing Robot Market, by Robot Type, During Forecast Period

The articulated robots segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the 3D printing robot market during the forecast period, primarily due to its unmatched flexibility, range of motion, and precision in complex manufacturing tasks. Articulated robots feature multiple rotary joints that allow them to maneuver across several axes, making them ideal for producing intricate geometries and customized parts across diverse applications. Their adaptability makes them particularly valuable in additive manufacturing processes that require detailed layer-by-layer deposition and movement across non-linear paths. Aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries increasingly rely on articulated robots for advanced prototyping, tooling, and functional part manufacturing. These robots can handle various materials, including metals, polymers, and composites, and seamlessly integrate into automated production lines. Moreover, the growing demand for multi-material and large-scale 3D printing applications is boosting the adoption of articulated robots, especially in high-precision environments.

Continued advancements in AI and sensor technologies are enhancing the intelligence and responsiveness of articulated robots, further driving their implementation. As industries pursue greater automation and customization, articulated robots are set to play a key role in next-generation manufacturing, supporting their strong CAGR outlook.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share in 2030

Asia Pacific is expected to maintain the leading share in the 3D printing robot industry in 2030 due to industrial expansion, technological adoption, and supportive government initiatives across key economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The region is witnessing significant growth in advanced manufacturing sectors, particularly automotive, electronics, and aerospace, which are early adopters of automation and additive manufacturing. As a global manufacturing powerhouse, China is heavily investing in smart factory infrastructure and is rapidly adopting robotic 3D printing for faster prototyping and production efficiency. Moreover, governments in countries such as Japan and South Korea promote Industry 4.0 and digital transformation strategies, including robotics and 3D printing integration.

The availability of skilled labor, a robust supply chain, and cost-effective manufacturing capabilities make the region attractive for global players looking to expand their 3D printing robot operations. The rise of sustainable construction practices and the demand for customized consumer products are also driving further adoption. The growing number of domestic technology providers and collaborations with global automation firms reinforce Asia Pacific's dominant position in the market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the 3D printing robot companies include ABB (Switzerland), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), FANUC (Japan), and Universal Robots A/S (Denmark).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

3D Printing Market Size by Offering (Printer, Material, Software, Services), Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling, Stereolithography), Process (Powder Bed Fusion, Material Extrusion, Binder Jetting), Application, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Industrial Robotics Market by Robot (Articulated, SCARA, Cartesian, Parallel, Cylindrical, Collaborative), Payload (up to 16 kg, >16 to 60 kg, >60 to 225 kg, >225 kg), Offering (End Effectors, Controllers, Drive Units, Sensors) - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site:

Research Insight: ResearchInsight/3d-printing-robot-market

Content Source: PressReleases/3d-printing-robot

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED