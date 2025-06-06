Eid Al-Adha Prayers Held Simultaneously Across Ganja's Mosques
Hundreds of residents participated in the festive prayer service, where prayers were offered for peace, well-being, and prosperity for the nation.
It is worth noting that this year, Azerbaijan celebrates Eid al-Adha on June 6-7.
To recall, Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant religious holidays for Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before God provided a ram as a substitute. The holiday is observed with communal prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with the meat distributed among family, friends, and those in need.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment