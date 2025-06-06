Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eid Al-Adha Prayers Held Simultaneously Across Ganja's Mosques

2025-06-06 07:05:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Ganja, the second biggest city of Azerbaijan, Eid al-Adha prayers began simultaneously in all the city's mosques, marking the start of the holiday celebrations, Azernews reports.

Hundreds of residents participated in the festive prayer service, where prayers were offered for peace, well-being, and prosperity for the nation.

It is worth noting that this year, Azerbaijan celebrates Eid al-Adha on June 6-7.

To recall, Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant religious holidays for Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before God provided a ram as a substitute. The holiday is observed with communal prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with the meat distributed among family, friends, and those in need.

