'It Wasn't Easy': Railway Official Shares The Story Of Kashmir's Toughest Project

When Dilip Kumar talks about the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, there's no drama in his voice, just a sense of steady conviction.“It's taken time,” he said.“But it's here now. And it's built to last.”

Kumar, Executive Director for Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, has been following this project closely. Stretching 272 kilometers and built at a cost of ₹43,780 crore, the rail line brings seamless, all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country.

It includes 36 tunnels, 943 bridges, and some of the most challenging engineering ever attempted by Indian Railways.

The Katra-Banihal section alone, Kumar said, covers 111 kilometers, of which more than 97 run through tunnels or over bridges.

“That gives you a sense of how difficult the terrain is,” he said.“But the alignment was carefully studied. This corridor had to be safe, durable, and efficient.”

At the heart of the route is Tunnel T-50, the longest railway tunnel in India at nearly 13 kilometers.

Nearby, the Chenab Bridge stands 359 meters above the river-35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower. It's the highest railway arch bridge in the world.

“We used 29,800 metric tons of steel on that structure,” Kumar said.“It's in seismic zone 5. But it's been designed to withstand strong winds and earthquakes.”

A few kilometers away, the Anji Bridge-India's first cable-stayed rail bridge-spans a deep gorge with 96 high-tension cables. Wind speeds here can reach 225 kmph.

“The bridge was built for those conditions,” Kumar explained.“We used 849 metric tons of steel and designed it to hold steady even in the most difficult weather.”

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express on this route, Kumar said the focus is also on service.

Two trains will run daily between Katra and Srinagar, reducing travel time to around three hours.“It will bring consistency and speed to travel across the region,” he said.“And it's part of a wider effort to connect remote areas across India-Mizoram, Sikkim, the Himalayan belt.”

The USBRL project, he added, reflects a shift in execution.“We are working under a clear mandate to complete projects quickly, once they begin. It's a different pace now.”

For a railway official who has tracked the slow rise of infrastructure in the mountains, the moment carries massive satisfaction.“This wasn't easy,” Kumar said.“But it has been worth the effort.”