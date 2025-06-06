Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trinidad PM Says Mulling 'Deadly Force' Against Unidentified Venezuelan Ships


2025-06-06 04:02:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Port of Spain: Trinidad and Tobago's prime minister said Thursday she was considering using "deadly force" against any Venezuelan vessel in her country's waters, a day after Venezuela announced the arrest of a Trinidadian "mercenary."

"We have to take all threats against any incursion into our territory seriously. I will speak to the Minister of Defence and the Attorney General to seek advice on protections for our Coast Guard to use deadly force on any unidentified vessel entering T&T waters from Venezuela," Kamla Persad-Bissessar told reporters.

MENAFN06062025000063011010ID1109644377

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search