Trinidad PM Says Mulling 'Deadly Force' Against Unidentified Venezuelan Ships
Port of Spain: Trinidad and Tobago's prime minister said Thursday she was considering using "deadly force" against any Venezuelan vessel in her country's waters, a day after Venezuela announced the arrest of a Trinidadian "mercenary."
"We have to take all threats against any incursion into our territory seriously. I will speak to the Minister of Defence and the Attorney General to seek advice on protections for our Coast Guard to use deadly force on any unidentified vessel entering T&T waters from Venezuela," Kamla Persad-Bissessar told reporters.
