Veteran Jawzjan Poet Reveals Pain, Seeks Support

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Sayed Mohammad Abedi, a veteran poet and writer in Shiberghan, the capital of northern Jawzjan province, says he writes poetry not for fame, but to reflect the suffering, hopes, and identity of his people.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, Abedi - who struggles with poverty - called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to support him and other writers across the country.

Abedi, 68, lives with his nine-member family in the village of Yaka Bagh in Shiberghan. He leads a modest life, which he brings to life through the expressive power of his poetry.

A graduate of a military academy, Abedi served over 20 years in the defense sector. Upon retirement, he turned to poetry - a passion he had harbored since youth but was never able to pursue seriously until after 2001. For the past two decades, he has been active in the cultural field.

“Since my youth, I was passionate about poetry and literature, but I never had the opportunity,” he said.“After 2001, I seriously entered this field. For me, poetry is a medium to express the pain, love, and history of our people.”

With eleven published books to his name, Abedi emphasizes clarity and accessibility in his writing, opting for simple language and a colloquial tone.

“I believe that simplicity in writing creates a bridge between writers and the people,” he said.

Abedi's first book, Sogi, marked the beginning of his literary career. He has since published multiple works, including a prominent book on Tilla Tepa, a 5,000-year-old archaeological site, and another chronicling the history of Jawzjan - highlighting the region's languages, customs, and cultural heritage.

Despite his accomplishments, Abedi faces serious financial difficulties.

“I have completed eight more books, but I can't afford to publish them,” he said.“This is a pain shared by many poets in our country.”

He emphasized the need for institutional support:“The biggest challenge is the lack of government and cultural backing. Many talented poets can't publish their work due to poverty. If the government and cultural organizations supported us, we could bring our work to readers and contribute meaningfully to the intellectual and cultural development of society.”

A lover of classical Persian poetry, Abedi spends his leisure time reading the works of Saadi and Bedil, two towering figures of Dari literature.

“I dream of a day when no poet or writer is forced to abandon their craft because of poverty,” he said.“Our culture is a valuable inheritance that must be preserved and passed on. Supporting culture is supporting the future.”

He once again appealed for sustained support for poets and writers.

Meanwhile, Maulvi Saifuddin Mutasim, head of the Department of Information and Culture in Jawzjan, told Pajhwok:“We are committed to strengthening the cultural sector by offering opportunities, resources, and support programs. Supporting poets and cultural figures is essential to the spiritual and intellectual well-being of society.”

He noted that more than 600 poets and cultural activists are actively engaged in cultural and literary activities across the province. Each year, they collaborate with the Directorate of Information and Culture to organize a variety of cultural, artistic, and educational programs.

