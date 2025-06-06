Ballari's Signal-Free System At Moti Circle Blamed For Rising Road Accidents

Ballari: The signal-free traffic system implemented at Moti Circle in Ballari to ease congestion has ironically led to a surge in road accidents, forcing commuters to drive in constant fear for their lives.

Instead of benefiting the public, the signal-free system has turned Moti Circle into a high-risk zone, claiming multiple lives. The traffic police department, despite efforts to control accidents, continues to struggle with the challenges posed by this system.

Previously, traffic signals effectively regulated vehicles approaching from all four directions at Moti Circle, significantly reducing accident rates. However, the signal-free system introduced in 2017 has inadvertently led to a spike in accidents. The lack of attention from district representatives and administrative officials regarding accident prevention at this junction has contributed to the loss of innocent lives.

Over 20 deaths annually

According to traffic police data, at least 20 people die every year in Ballari city due to road accidents. In the past three years, over 90 lives have been lost, with the majority of fatalities occurring at Moti Circle and on the stretch leading to the Yelumakkala Tayamma Temple. Numerous others have sustained serious injuries at these two locations. Investigations into these accidents consistently point to the signal-free traffic system as the primary cause.

Despite this alarming trend, no action has been taken to reinstall traffic signals at Moti Circle to mitigate further incidents.

Heavy vehicle menace

Once known for its scorching temperatures, Ballari is now earning a grim reputation as a city of accidents. The lack of restrictions on heavy vehicles and poor adherence to helmet rules among two-wheeler riders have compounded the issue. Although a ban on heavy vehicles is in place from 6 am to 11 pm, enforcement is lax. Traffic continues until 7 am, and heavy vehicles are often seen on the roads after 9:30 pm. Allegedly, political pressure has contributed to the absence of strict enforcement on the movement of lorries and other heavy vehicles.

Adding to the dangers are pothole-ridden roads, which pose serious risks to motorists, especially when combined with the presence of massive lorries on the same stretches.

Identified high-accident zone

The stretch from Moti Circle to the Yelumakkala Tayamma Temple has officially been designated a high-accident zone, based on data concerning annual accidents, deaths, and injuries. In an attempt to reduce incidents, warning signboards have been installed and accident reports have been submitted to the government.

Traffic Police Station CPI Ayanagouda Patil emphasised the urgent need to reinstall traffic signals at Moti Circle to bring accidents under control.