Sayers Achieves Palo Alto Networks Authorized Support Center Status

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bolsters Enterprise Cybersecurity with Elite Support Capabilities

VERNON HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sayers, a leading IT services provider , proudly announces its designation as a Palo Alto Networks Authorized Support Center (ASC). This prestigious achievement underscores Sayers' commitment to delivering world-class cybersecurity support , positioning it among an elite group of global partners capable of providing first-call technical assistance for Palo Alto Networks' comprehensive security portfolio.Achieving ASC status is a rigorous and highly selective process, distinguishing Sayers from other Palo Alto Networks partners. Unlike standard partner roles focused on sales or deployment, ASC certification demands advanced technical expertise, robust support infrastructure, and alignment with Palo Alto Networks' stringent service standards. Sayers underwent extensive training, earning advanced certifications across PAN-OS, Cortex XDR, Prisma Cloud, and Prisma SASE. The company also established 24/7 support operations, integrating with Palo Alto Networks' Customer Support Portal to manage cases and escalations seamlessly. This level of operational excellence, requiring continuous recertification and global-local expertise, sets ASCs apart in the NextWave Partner Program.Sayers' ASC status reflects unique capabilities critical to this specialization. Its engineers possess deep proficiency in resolving complex issues across Palo Alto Networks' AI-driven solutions, from next-generation firewalls to cloud-native security. Sayers offers proactive services like security lifecycle reviews and upgrade planning, alongside multi-vendor support expertise, ensuring seamless integration in diverse IT environments. This combination of technical depth and operational agility enables Sayers to deliver tailored, high-value support.Joint clients benefit significantly from Sayers' role as both the designer and supporter of their Palo Alto Networks platform. Sayers's intimate knowledge of each customer's architecture ensures faster, more precise troubleshooting, reducing downtime. Clients enjoy seamless continuity from deployment to support, with customized recommendations and proactive risk mitigation.Sayers' ASC status delivers the best of both worlds: personalized support from a trusted partner backed by Palo Alto Networks' global resources. Clients receive localized expertise from Sayers' dedicated team, with direct access to Palo Alto Networks' senior engineers, Threat Database, and advanced tools for complex escalations. This unified support experience ensures maximum uptime and robust protection against evolving threats, empowering enterprises to navigate digital transformation confidently."With Sayers' ASC status, we now offer complete end-to-end proactive and reactive support solutions for Palo Alto Networks customers," said Joel Grace, Sr. Vice President of Services. "Partnering with the Sayers' Palo Alto Networks team ensures exceptional, consistent support from solution design through deployment and long-term maintenance." For more information about Sayers' cybersecurity solutions, visit .About SayersSayers is a trusted IT services provider delivering innovative solutions to empower businesses. With a focus on cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure, Sayers drives digital transformation through strategic partnerships and exceptional support.

Chris Warfield

Sayers

+1 866-358-5226

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.