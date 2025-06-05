Nexustek Brings Advanced Managed And Professional Services To The Azure Marketplace
In addition, NexusTek services support Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) agreements-enabling organizations to leverage Azure-centric technologies to satisfy strategic initiatives while fulfilling existing cloud contracts.
"As companies deepen their Azure adoption, they need flexible, proven solutions that meet them wherever they are on their cloud journey," said Hamilton Yu, CEO of NexusTek. "Making our services available through the Azure Marketplace gives customers immediate access to the capabilities they need to optimize, modernize, and scale with confidence."
Newly available NexusTek Marketplace services include:
-
Cloud: Hybrid Cloud Managed Services, Cloud Cost Optimization, Azure Cloud Readiness, Cloud Security Posture Assessment, Cloud Foundation and Migration Pathway
DevOps: DevOps Modernization, DevOps On-Demand
Data and AI: Data & AI Readiness Assessment
Staffing: Modern Work Enablement, Expert Staff Augmentation
"We're empowering customers to realize the full potential of their cloud investments," said Peter Newton, SVP of Cloud Services at NexusTek. "Whether it's driving cost efficiencies, scaling hybrid environments, or supporting ethical AI adoption, our services are purposefully designed to accelerate value through Azure."
To explore NexusTek's services on the Azure Marketplace, visit
About NexusTek
Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technology and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address your business challenges and support your long-term success.
