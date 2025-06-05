New China-Eurasia Trade Investment Office Opens Doors In Uzbekistan
The event brought together senior officials from government agencies, chambers of commerce and industry, as well as business representatives from both China and Uzbekistan.
During the ceremony, several cooperation agreements were signed, including memorandums between Xinjiang Eurasia Investment and Trade Development Center LLC and the Uzbek-Chinese Service Company, as well as with the Ruimeng International Intellectual Property Trading Group (Uzbekistan).
The Representative Office in Uzbekistan will operate under the direct supervision of the Center's headquarters in China. Its main activities will include providing international trade services, coordinating and supporting investment projects, offering post-investment services, facilitating personnel exchange, promoting brands and advertising, and developing industrial cooperation.
The opening of the Representative Office marks a significant milestone in strengthening trade and investment cooperation between China and Uzbekistan. It is expected to serve as a vital platform for launching and implementing new joint projects across various sectors of the economy.
