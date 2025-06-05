Possibly The Greatest Of All Treasures, The GOAT Of Shipwreck Treasure, Is Set To Be Recovered Summer 2026

RMS Republic - Then and Now - Port

Capt. Bayerle's New Book, GOAT, The Greatest Of All Treasures

Capt. Martin Bayerle

Lords Of Fortune is Moving Forward on its Recovery of Potentially $30+ billion in Gold from the White Star Passenger Liner, the 1909 Shipwreck, RMS Republic

- Capt. Martin BayerleMIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the fog-bound waters off Nantucket on January 23, 1909, two ships collided in what would become one of history's most consequential maritime disasters-and its greatest treasure mystery, now on the verge of being solved and promising the largest single gold recovery in history.Drawing on decades of painstaking research, previously hidden documents, and startling new evidence, Capt. Martin Bayerle's forthcoming book GOAT: THE GREATEST OF ALL TREASURES (scheduled for release Fall, 2025) reveals the overwhelming evidence that beneath those Nantucket waters is a golden treasure exceeding $23 billion at the metal's current value and even more if the 243+ tons of gold coins are sold unmelted, at their numismatic value.GOAT draws it facts and assertions from Capt. Bayerle's research, available at:Judge the facts for yourself.When SS Florida rammed RMS Republic, the world witnessed the first-ever wireless (radio) distress call, which saved 1,800 lives. But this was just the beginning of an extraordinary story that world governments desperately wanted to keep secret. Rumors have long swirled that Republic carried $3 million in American Gold Eagles (US gold coin money)-over $475 million today, melt value. Explosive new research reveals a truth far more staggering: a secret cargo worth more than $22 billion in today's currency, involving a conspiracy among the United States, tsarist Russia, France, Britain and the Empire of Japan.Capt. Bayerle has re-released his 2013 book The Tsar's Treasure (TTT), now in 1st Edition Paperback , which describes his early quest for the rumored $3 million in American Gold Eagle coins (when gold was $20.67 per troy ounce) reportedly lost aboard the Republic and which also formed the basis of his 2016 nine (9) episode History Channel series Billion Dollar Wreck. TTT, the new paperback edition with an added Epilogue, is available through BarnburnerBooks.“Based on my research, the Billion Dollar Wreck valuation was extraordinarily low!,” said Capt. Bayerle with a twinkle in his eye.“Our research confirms that the original rumor of $3 million in lost gold eagles was only a part of a $25 million shipment by the Tsarist Russian State Bank, the proceeds from that bank's sale on Wall Street of $25 million of January 22nd, 1909 Tsarist Russian 1909 bonds at the discounted price of $22 million, plus a short term 30 day $3 million loan. A $25 million shipment, 45 tons of gold!” he said.“Furthermore, $146 million in 1904 Tsarist War Bonds were redeemed for 1909 bonds in the ten days immediately before the Republic's departure on January 22nd, 1909. We believe a good part of that money is also aboard. Run the numbers; melt value alone is over $23 billion, and coin values for coins from famous coin hoards are typically, on average, two to six times melt! That makes us the GOAT, the Greatest Of All Treasures, under any and every valuation criteria, bar none!”He continued, "I encourage you, after you read the facts which I've uncovered, to come to your own conclusions. That's precisely why I make my research available, for critical examination."The current status of Lords Of Fortune's recovery efforts can be found within their free June, 2025, Lords Of Fortune Newsletter . And Capt. Bayerle reveals all in his forthcoming new book, scheduled for release this Fall, GOAT: a history of heroism, mystery, unimaginable wealth, international intrigue, and massive coverup. It is also a detailed narrative of how Captain Martin Bayerle and his dry-land research and deep-sea dive teams, after a decade of legal battles with the US Government and its ownership claim to all the gold aboard Republic, hard-fought legal battles to obtain salvage rights, and now ownership of the ship and her contents, he has not only explored the wreck site but have unearthed from archives in the US, UK, France, and Russia bank and treasury records substantiating the secret gold cargoes the stricken Republic took with her to the bottom. GOAT is on pre-order promotional status through BarnBurnerBooks.Greatest Of All Treasures? Martin Bayerle will show you the receipts!

Lords Of Fortune 2026 Republic Recovery

