Kerala Police Orders Probe After Two Men Jailed For 151 Days Over Sugar Candy Mistaken As MDMA

MENAFN - IANS) Kasargod, June 5 (IANS) In a disturbing case of mistaken identity and prolonged detention in Kerala, two lorry drivers -- Biju and Manikantan -- spent 151 days in jail after sugar candy was wrongly identified as MDMA.

Following media reports and growing public concern, Kerala State Police Chief (SPC) has now ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

The ordeal began last year when the two drivers, on a routine trip from Kozhikode to Kochi, stopped for tea in Kozhikode.

“We had just parked and were about to have our morning tea when some plainclothes men surrounded us. They said they were from the Kerala Police,” Biju recounted.

The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF), a special unit tasked with combating drug trafficking, searched their body and said they found a packet of sugar candy in Manikantan's pocket. Despite his explanation, officers insisted it was MDMA, a synthetic drug.

“When they claimed it was MDMA, Manikantan collapsed on the spot. A crowd gathered, some even recorded videos,” said Biju.

Both were arrested and spent over five months in jail, only to be released after a chemical analysis confirmed that the substance was indeed sugar candy.

The delay in receiving the lab report -- which should typically take 15 days -- has raised serious concerns. After their release, the drivers faced social ostracism and struggled to find employment, as many still believed they were drug offenders.

In response to a formal complaint sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office, the State Police Chief has now directed the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner to initiate a detailed probe, assigning the investigation to an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The SPC has also sought answers on why the chemical test report was delayed, causing unnecessary and prolonged incarceration.

With the case now receiving widespread media coverage, both Biju and Manikantan say they are beginning to feel a sense of relief.

“People have started to realise that we were innocent. But nothing can bring back those 151 days we lost,” said Biju.

The case has sparked outrage among rights activists and civil society groups, who are now demanding accountability and compensation for the wrongful confinement.