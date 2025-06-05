Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Pakistan Approve Cooperation Agreement

2025-06-05 09:07:38
Akbar Novruz

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of plant quarantine and plant protection, Azernews reports.

The "Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Field of Plant Quarantine and Plant Protection" was originally signed in Baku on February 24, 2025.

The agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral collaboration in agricultural safety, promote sustainable farming practices, and enhance trade opportunities between the two countries.

