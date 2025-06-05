Azerbaijan, Pakistan Approve Cooperation Agreement
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of plant quarantine and plant protection, Azernews reports.
The "Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Field of Plant Quarantine and Plant Protection" was originally signed in Baku on February 24, 2025.
The agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral collaboration in agricultural safety, promote sustainable farming practices, and enhance trade opportunities between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment