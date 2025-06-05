Robert De Niro Divulges Biggest Parenting Tip That He Lives By
The 81-year-old actor, who has Drena, 57, Raphael, 48, 29-year-old twins Julian and Airyn, Elliot, 27, and Helen Grace, 13, from previous relationships and two-year-old Gia with partner Tiffany Chen, believes the most important thing a parent can do for their kids is to always back their decisions, reports 'Female First UK'.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight',“The main thing is to support your kids. As long as they're not hurting themselves, doing anything destructive or anything like that, you have to support them, period. Even if you don't go with it-you have to support them. And they have to know that you support them. Always”.
The 'Goodfellas' star hailed his youngest child as "just pure joy". He added,“She's two now. It's always wonderful”.
As per 'Female First UK', the 'Meet the Fockers' actor previously told of how he "somehow makes it work" when it comes to juggling his career with raising a toddler.
He told E! News, "Yeah, she's great! She came on the 'Zero Day' set a few times, I shot that last year. You make it work, somehow. Sometimes I have her on the set with my girlfriend. I'm lucky, I have a camper”.
However, Robert admitted he doesn't change the youngster's diapers. Asked if he does, he recently told The Sunday Times magazine, "No, no, but I used to!" But the veteran actor enjoys spending early mornings with his little girl.
He said: "I'm an early riser. I spend my mornings watching (YouTuber for toddlers) Ms. Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle”.
Robert "tries his best" to be a good dad and to meet his children' s different needs. He said, "Oh God, they would all have a different answer. Family is so complex. I try my best, that's all. I hope they'll be happy”.
