Carter Funds Welcomes Kyle Dawes As Senior Vice President Covering Southeast U.S. Territories

TAMPA, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carter Funds, a fully integrated real estate acquisition and alternative investment management firm, today announced the appointment of Kyle Dawes as Senior Vice President, wholesaling for the firm across the Southeast U.S. region. In this role, Dawes will support financial professionals at independent broker-dealers by providing product expertise and driving sales of Carter Funds' suite of real estate-focused investment solutions.

Dawes brings over a decade of industry experience, including extensive success in capital raising through both Independent Broker-Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) channels. Most recently, he served as Associate Director at CNL Securities, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the firm's RIA and institutional footprint. His accomplishments include securing major RIA agreements and expanding the firm's RIA platform, contributing to substantial capital growth and broader market reach.

Prior to his tenure at CNL Securities, Dawes served as Regional Vice President at Legendary Capital, where he raised capital through both the Independent Broker-Dealer and RIA channels into a Reg D private placement offering across the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic territories. He also held multiple wholesaling roles at CNL, building a reputation for strategic relationship development, collaboration across functional teams, and a deep understanding of alternative investments, including REITs, private placements, and BDCs.

"Kyle's proven track record and deep relationships within the broker-dealer community make him an ideal fit for Carter Funds as we continue to grow our distribution presence in the Southeast," said Gael Ragone, President of Carter Funds. "His energy, experience, and advisor-focused mindset will add tremendous value to our team and the financial professionals we serve."

Dawes earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing with a minor in Accounting from the University of Central Florida. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses and resides in Altamonte Springs, FL.

About Carter Funds

Carter Funds is a fully integrated real estate investment company built on over 300 years of real estate experience. With more than $3 billion in assets under management through its affiliated companies (Carter Multifamily, Carter Exchange, Aphorio Carter, and Allegiant-Carter Management), Carter Funds focuses on acquiring, developing, and expertly managing real estate investments in high-growth industries and markets throughout the Southern and Mid-Atlantic U.S. As of May 2025, Carter Funds manages a portfolio of more than 10,000 apartment homes with assets under management totaling approximately $3.1 billion. Learn more at carterfunds .

Media Contact:

Stacy Sheedy

Vice President of Marketing, Carter Funds

[email protected]

813-358-5982

SOURCE Carter Funds

