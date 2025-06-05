CIRCA SPORTS KENTUCKY TO OPEN STATE's LARGEST SPORTSBOOK AT THE MINT KENTUCKY DOWNS THIS SUMMER
State-of-the-Art Sportsbook to Feature 80-Foot-Wide LED Screen, Premium Seating and a VSiN Broadcast Studio
FRANKLIN, Ky., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa Sports Kentucky is expanding its footprint with the debut of Kentucky's largest retail sportsbook at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Franklin. Opening this summer, the new 21 and over venue will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, a 31-foot-wide odds board and over 5,100 square feet of action-packed space.
"Introducing a sportsbook of this caliber to Kentucky marks a significant milestone for Circa Sports," said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports. "We're also seeing excitement from fans in Tennessee-especially in Nashville. Together with The Mint, we're creating a high-tech betting destination that will bring a new level of live-viewing excitement for customers across both states. The Mint has been an exceptional partner in turning this vision into reality, and we look forward to welcoming guests later this year."
Highlights will include:
80-Foot-Wide Screen: Fans can catch the action on an 80-foot-wide LED screen, complete with a 31-foot-wide odds board displaying real-time lines and updates.
Premium Seating Options: Guests can relax in one of 113 stadium-style seats, luxury recliners or three tiers of booth-style seating.
Flexible Betting Access: The sportsbook will feature five staffed betting stations, including an ADA-accessible station and four self-service kiosks, along with three self-service kiosks in The Mint.
VSiN Broadcast Studio: A VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) broadcast studio will be housed within the book, where live on-air talent, analysis and gameday content will be captured daily.
Johan Mirkovic, The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs' vice president and general manager said, "The Circa Sportsbook adds yet more amenities for our guests enjoying The Mint Gaming Hall's gambling, entertainment and dining options. This region, spanning the Kentucky-Tennessee border, is a true sports enthusiast's haven. The upcoming Circa Sportsbook will elevate the experience, offering the area's premier viewing venue for all your favorite sporting events-no matter where you are."
Circa Sports has become known for its leadership team consisting of the industry's top oddsmakers with a menu featuring some of the best odds in the country. It also operates in Nevada, Illinois, Iowa and Colorado.
